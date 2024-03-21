Two Years After, Imo Workers Demand Payment For Promotion

By Okey Alozie

Workers in Imo State have started protesting against the illtreatments meted on them by the 3R Government led by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Workers who lamented their ordeal in the hands of the present Administration, regretted why the Governor should announce their promotion since two years ago and uptil now, the financial effect of the promotion has not been implemented.

Our roving reporter gathered that the workers are very angry and have continued to complain bitterly on this non implementation of the financial effect of the Governor’s promotion to Civil Servants.

Report has it that Governor Hope Uzodinma announced the workers promotion in 2022 and assured them that the financial effect of the promotion will commence from December 2022, adding that any worker going home for Christmas will smile home with his or her new salary package but uptil now, the Governor is yet to fulfil his promise and workers in Imo State are not happy with this.

It would be recalled that penultimate Wednesday, Governor Uzodinma visited the State Secretariat Owerri to flag off distribution of palliatives to Civil Servants and during his speech, he reechoed the issue of promotion and disclosed that the delay for the implementation of the financial effect is not from him. He further assured the Civil Servants that this time, their promotion money must be given to them without delay.

The Governor also said that workers welfare is always in his heart, adding that he has a lot of good packages to unfold for them this year.

Our source hinted that immediately the Governor left the State Secretariat, after the flag off of the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of hunger which was orchestrated by fuel subsidy removal, they raised eyesbrow on the delay and the complaint he got.

Thereafter, the Governor as we gathered, gave matching order for the implementation of the financial effect of workers promotion. Right now, those he directed to handle the implementation have swung into full action.

A visit at the State Secretariat complex on Wednesday this week showed that forms have been distributed to the various Ministries for this effect.

From all indications as we further gathered from a reliable source, the payment may commence this month.

Those going home for Easter may smile home with big money as we gathered. The Governor is also on the move to pay retired workers their gratuity.