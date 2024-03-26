Food Security: Peter Obi Laments High Level Of Hunger In Nigeria

The Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi, has said that Nigeria is currently among the top 20 most hungry countries in the world.

Obi said this follows Nigeria’s position as 109 out of 125 countries in the global hunger index.

He made this known in Kebbi State while on private Ramadan visit, where he was received at the Government House by Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida.

The former Anambra State Governor insisted that Nigeria is poor and hungry because the Federal Government refused to holistically invest in agriculture.

According to him, such investments should be directed to the North that possesses vast arable land for peasant and mechanised farming.

Obi further lamented that the nation has the highest number of uncultivated land in the world accompanied by a large population of able bodied unemployed youth that could have been used to drive the mass agricultural investment to produce millions of direct and indirect jobs in the country.

He also announced direct Ramadan feeding of 100 indigent persons as well as the commissioning of a borehole at Kahuta village behind Dukku Army Barracks in Benin Kebbi.

“We are here to support with water and some little Financial Assistance because this is a private visit not political,” he said.