South East APC Exco, Stakeholders Meeting: Arodiogbu Affirms Hope Uzodimma As Party’s Life wire

•Tasks Nigerians To Be Patient With Tinubu’s Led Policies

By Onyekachi Eze

The one-day Executive and Stakeholders meeting of the South East APC which held in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 has come and gone, but not without leaving the Party chieftains in deep thoughts.

It also served as a convergence where respective State Chairmen from Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi unburdened their satisfaction and dissatisfactions surrounding the Party.

In the well attended meeting of all the heavyweights from the South-East zone, with the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma playing host, serving and former National Assembly Members, Ministers, State Houses of Assembly Members and others were in full attendance.

Addressing the guests at the Land Mark Event Center, venue of the meeting, the South-East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu acknowledged the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu represented by the Ministers. As well, he recognized the National Working Committee of the Party led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje duly represented by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Chief Emma Enukwu.

In a unique way, Arodiogbu commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his unlimited support towards the growth of APC in the nation, especially in the South East zone.

Dr. Arodiogbu confirmed that Uzodimma has been the life wire and bedrock for the successes attained by the party.

He maintained that the zonal leadership has recorded some strides standing in the Party’s name and victories of the 2023 elections.

“We have been able to actualize a lot through the instrumentality of Governor Uzodimma’s support”, the National Vice Chairman opined.

Speaking further, he added that the South East geopolitical zone needs more inclusiveness in the national polity.

More interestingly, he charged all the Federal and States Appointees to shoulder the inclusion and empowerment of APC members rather than equipping the opposition with power and other enablements, stressing that such actions might be detrimental to APC in future elections.

While he vociferously noted that the zonal party may be lagging in some sections, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu advocated for their collective support.

Commenting on the state of affair of the nation, Arodiogbu disclosed that though he may not be talking down on any political party, but, the crisis and instability currently witnessed nationwide started many years ago.

In view of this, he hammered that all the policies and programs of President Bola Tinubu are all measures deployed to arrest the situation.

“It is a general affair, everybody is feeling it, but let us have this Hope that there is light at every tunnel. Naira is gradually regaining its powers, and with the refineries ongoing, petrol prices will normalize. All we owe the Leaders is our prayers and support”, Arodiogbu said.

Part of Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu’s address reads, “On behalf of the South East Executive Committee of our great party, I warmly welcome you to this South East Stakeholders meeting, here in Owerri. I sincerely appreciate you, for gracing this auspicious event with your presence, especially given the short notice due to the postponed plans, for the Caucus and NEC meetings last week.

“Our purpose today is to enhance our party’s positioning in the South East zone. For a positive outcome, our party leaders must interact, do a needs assessment of the current state of our party, and strategize on how we can move forward in the Southeast.

Starting with our:

“ZONAL ACTIVITIES: Since the last general elections in 2023, many of you have attended and participated in some of our Zonal meetings and Zonal activities. While some of us participated in the electioneering campaign for the governorship election in Imo State, in November 2023, Many also participated in the campaign and electoral process for the supplementary election, for Ebonyi South Senatorial seat. In these two elections, APC emerged victorious with wide margins. Using this medium, I therefore congratulate His Excellency; Senator Hope Uzodimma our Governor General, and leader of APC southeast zone for his victory, as a second-term Governor of Imo State.

“We applaud you, Sir, not only for this victory in the election but for also leading APC Southeast, to an unprecedented achievement of 27/27. This remarkable feat has not been accomplished by any other political party or leader in the region. Furthermore, we commend you, Sir, for your exceptional leadership as the chairman of the Progressives Governor’s Forum, and as the leader of the Southeast. Additionally, I want to congratulate Senator Anthony Ani, who is the Senator representing the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat.

“With these two major victories, Our focus now shifts to the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election, where we are determined to emerge victorious next year, with the commitment of all members.

“UPCOMING ANAMBRA GUBERNATORIAL ELECTION: In collaboration with our leaders in the Southeast zone, our great party is diligently working to secure victory in the November 2025, Anambra State governorship election. Also, with APC holding the highest number of elected members in the southeast, including 2 (two) out of 5 (five) governors and 7 (seven) out of 15(fifteen) elected Senators, our party is well-positioned for success.

“However, despite our current popularity in the region, we need to stay committed to doubling our efforts to ensure Anambra State joins Ebonyi and Imo States in the Progressive family.

“And, I use this medium, to once again urge all our leaders, especially those from Anambra, to prioritize unity over personal gain for this important task. Let us work towards a free and fair primary election so that as stakeholders, we will be glad to join hands with our eventual candidate to achieve victory in the general election.

“PARTY REGISTRATION: At the national level, our party has initiated training for State Organizing Secretaries on electronic member registration across the 36 (thirty-six) states and the Federal Capital Territory. This electronic register will ensure a user-friendly party database for efficient planning, and we seek your cooperation at all party levels to guarantee the success of this exercise in our zone.

“This futuristic move was recommended by the President to address the discrepancies observed in the last presidential election, because, despite registering 41 million members, our candidate received only 8 million votes. Therefore, this raises doubts about the accuracy of our membership register, hence the need for a reliable figure we can trust and plan with, in subsequent elections.

“RENEWED HOPE AGENDA: I want to use this opportunity to urge the great people of the South East Zone, to remain steadfast in their support of the Renewed Hope Agenda, of this APC administration. Although challenges persist, I can assure you that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies are the right prescription for Nigeria’s ailing economy, and he is working hard to provide us with a well-structured nation.

“We just need to be more patient and expectant of a stronger economy, appreciated currency, and robust airlines like Airpeace, which is owned by our brother Allen Onyema; as you can see, they just started flying into London, so, it should inspire hope, that there are so many good things on their way, like; operational manufacturing companies, and a greater Nigeria ahead. I implore everyone, let’s not waver, but, keep trusting the process.

“TO THE NATIONAL CHAIRMAN: Before concluding, I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our diligent National Chairman; His Excellency, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for his unwavering support of the SouthEast Zone.

“Over the past 10 (ten) days, He alongside the National Working Committee (NWC), participated in our inaugural South East Colloquium on the theme of “The Marginalization of the Southeast and Re-integration into National Politics,” and he is currently in the South East with some members of our NWC for this important gathering.

“On behalf of the zone, I say thank you Sir, and the NWC for honoring us with your presence, and for your steadfast support of our zone.

“NEW MEMBERSHIP: To all who have joined our great party recently, especially those in the Southeast zone, I congratulate you all. I want you to know that your presence is invaluable and you are welcome to this great gathering and victorious party.

“I want to further encourage you to join hands with other party members, to strengthen APC for victory in all future Elections.

“On this note, I wish to thank all Southeast East leaders, members, and everyone present for being part of this meeting.

Our party has concluded plans. Oh!!!

Thank you, and God bless us all”.

The Chairmen of the five South Eastern States in their respective speeches did not mince words in pouring encomium on Governor Hope Uzodimma for all his fatherly roles and continued support.

Same way, Arodiogbu was showered with praises for his outstanding nature and service of the party as National Vice Chairman, South East. He was enjoined to sustain the tempo.

From the Chairmen also, they pledged their loyalty to the Presidency, the NWC, ZWC, down to the grassroots.

Sir MacDonald Ebere, the Imo State APC Chairman confirmed that since they have a proactive governor, Imo APC lacks nothing.

“Imo APC lacks nothing, all the organs of the party are well catered for. The victory of Uzodimma consolidates all the good things he has been doing in Imo. For everything he represents, we say thank you”.

Speaking on behalf of all the serving South East National Assembly Members present, Senator Osita Izunaso representing Imo West said, APC is the only leading Political Party. APC is further proved its strength when Uzodimma won 27/27 in Imo. It shows the party is of the people”

Izunaso averred that it was Governor Hope Uzodimma that made APC strong and what it is in the South East.

Deputy National Chairman South on behalf of NWC, ZWC, Chief Emma Enukwu added that Uzodimma is a light that illuminates the entire South East.

Said he, “Uzodimma’s nomination to spearhead the party’s affairs in the south by the Party was not by chance but a manifestation of his undying love for the party”.

In his keynote speech, Governor Hope Uzodimma described the meeting as not only strategic but was symbolic.

The governor hinted that all hands must be on deck and shun backbiting which he said has remained the cankerworm to the growth of the South East.

“Let the Igbos stop speaking ill of each other and learn to accommodate each other even if there is lapse. Support for President Tinubu will fetch the us a lot. I believe in constructive partnership where reciprocity is key. Don’t be agents for destabilization of our zone from external influence. Collectively, we are responsible for the happenings in South east. Anyone with solution should come out, not staying somewhere instigating disaffection.