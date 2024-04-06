Imo Workers Cryout  To Uzodinma Over Withholding of Salaries

By Okey Alozie

Majority of Imo State Civil Servants are not finding it any funny again following the non-payment of salaries at the end of every month counting over 3 months now.

The reasons for the salary withheld may not be unconnected with the policy of “clock in clock out” that was introduced recently in the civil service. In the new policy of “clock in clock out” it is expected that a civil servant should come to work early and sign the attendance register and also sign out by 4pm on every official days.

The daily staff position as we gathered is being monitored by the office of Head of Service who collects the attendance registers of all the ministries and write report on them.

Those whose names did not appear at the attendance register as we gathered are treated as ghost workers as their names were allegedly removed from the payroll of government.

The name of the victims were also pasted at the notice board as we were further told.

Report has it that the names of unpaid Imo workers increase every month and this has sparked controversy in the civil service, reliable sources revealed.

Some of the victims are protesting that their sanction of not being paid their monthly salary is unjustified, adding that those monitoring the registers did not do the right thing.

According to the aggrieved workers, the officials monitoring attendance sometimes use their positions to victimize innocent workers.

The unpaid workers however has begged Governor Uzodinma to look into their case and grant them pardon so that they will start receiving salaries like other workers of the State.