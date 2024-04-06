SUPPORT FOR GOOD GOVERNANCE

IMO VOLUNTEER FOR GRASSROOT AND DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVE RAISES 15,000 VOLUNTEERS FOR FOOD SECURITY

.TIPS IKPAMEZIE, ANYANWU, OSIGWE OTHERS AS PATRONS

By Nkama Chioma

In line with curbing the rate of hunger and starvation ravaging the state due to the present day economic situation a progressive goal oriented development driven group domiciled in the state by the name Imo Volunteer For Grassroot and Development Initiative, IVGDI, after brainstorming together has decided to come together to join hands with the performing Gov.Uzodinma to develop the State through contributing their own quota towards ensuring sustainability, accessibility and availability of quality food to all.

This assertion ,was made known to Trumpeta by the leader Pharm. Nwosu Canice in a congress held in Parish Royale Hotel , Port Harcourt road , where he mentioned that the project would be an all inclusive one and for that reason, they have raised not less than 15,000 volunteers in the state to help harness this task.

Nwosu explained, that achieving food Security in Imo involves investing in sustainable agricultural practices, supporting small scale farmers, giving people benefits through nutrition assistance Program amongst others.

Trumpeta gathered, that the organization is optimistic that visit to Sen. Hope Uzodinma and other critical stakeholders in the state would facilitate the launch of this project which Nwosu stated, would immensely help in alleviating the spike of hunger in the state, help provide employment opportunities as well as curbing social menaces.

Worthy of note, is that Hon. Engr Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon. Longers Anyanwu, Hon Victor Osigwe amongst other credible Imo sons have been specifically penned down as Patrons of this Organization.

Nwosu explaining further said, when this is achieved, food which is one of the basic needs for human existence would be made available and affordable for all as and when due.

.In conclusion, he expressed that Food Security would promote stability and reduce vulnerability risk on the part of citizens and residents who out of lack go to neighbouring states and community for aid.

The Vice President of the organization, Hon Kelechi Okwara who is also the State Coordinator of Owerri, Orlu and Okigwe People’s Forum, OPF, mentioned it is high time Imolites come together to help in developing the state, with emphasis on the youths as he asked them to key into the opportunity Imo State Volunteers for Grassroot Development Initiative would be offering soon at various localities.

Okwara emphatically advices ,that all hands should be on deck towards making this a reality as this project , would benefit everyone as they unanimously believe Uzodinma would without delay key into this project as he believes in Imo First.