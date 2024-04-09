Ohakim Harps On Continuity

.Wants Ex- Imo Govs To Work Closely

A former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Dr Ikedi Ohakim has explained the reason why former Executive Governors of Imo State should not be enemies after leaving office.

Ohakim made this clarification while delivering a speech with the them: “Continuity; The Gains of Successful Administrative Transition And The Expectations of Ndimo In The 3R Government”.

He was the Keynote Speaker at the 2024 Diocesan Synod of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese on the Lake, Oguta, Imo State.

The former Governor maintained that continuity breeds achievements, adding that when something is going well, don’t break it, and when something is going well don’t interrupt it.

He gave example with when he was in Government as Governor of Imo State between 2007-2011, pointing out that over Ten thousand fresh workers his administration employed into the Imo State Civil Service were thrown out by the succeeding administration, pointing out that if he had lasted in office, those workers would be in service today, and Imo State would have gained from that.

“The 10,000 Graduate employees who were sacked without notice are from Imo State, and they suffered the consequences of that mindless action” the former Governor lamented.

Ohakim said that from the experience he acquired while in office, he noticed that it was necessary that former Governors of Imo State remain close, at least for the benefit of Imo State and her people, stressing that there are too many things in Government an incoming Governor can gain by interacting with his predecessor, who already has information concerning the State the newly elected Governor does not have yet.

Ohakim said that it was because of this Statesman duty that he remained close to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, who had no hand-over note from his predecessor, Gov Rochas Okorocha.

He said he also got close to Governor Hope Uzodinma who as well had no Hand over Note from Ihedioha, who could not even return to Imo State immediately after he was removed from office by Supreme Court.

“Without prejudice to partisan proclivities, it is in the interest of the State and its people that former Governors work closely with incumbents in order to ensure continuity” he said.