Lemchi Vows To Reposition ALVAN

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, and Head of University of Education, formerly Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, ALVAN, Owerri, Imo State, Prof (Mrs) Ngozi Stella Lemchi has stated that she and her team will do everything to make the Institution remain the envy of others.

While interacting with the Media in Owerri, the 13th Substantive Provost of ALVAN, before it was promoted to University of Education, said that though too many challenges are facing the Institution, she assured to tackle them, saying that was the reason she was appointed to Head the Institution in the first place.

Prof (Mrs) made it clear that she has never been afraid of challenges before, adding that with God all things are possible.

“I like challenges because they bring out the best in me. Moreover challenges are part and parcel of life, especially in the Academic Sector” she said.

She disclosed that one of the major tasks she faced was the poor state of the students hostels, which she said has attracted the attention of her administration in the recent time, pointing out that the Hostels are getting tremendous attention now.

The DVC also mentioned the school Clinic, which was an eye sore when she took over, but now has transformed to a modern Health facility that can handle medical issues concerning the students and staff of the Institution.

The female Scholar of repute also said that the welfare of the staff remains her priority any time, as ALVAN has over Two Hundred Phd holders and qualified Lecturers, whose well being must be taken seriously, adding that when Teachers are happy they would give their best, which will in the end benefit the students and the Institution.

She however said that she knows that the position she occupies is tough, and the reason she is facing public scrutiny, but stressed that it is unfortunate that some people fabricate false stories against innocent people.

“I know I am on a hot seat. But my actions and achievements are my guide. I will continue to have the fear of God in everything I do, and God will lead me through this Job” she said.