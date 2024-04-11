Uzodinma Ready To Allocate Ministries To Commissioner Designates

.As Appointees Embark On Retreat
Days after their screening and confirmation, by the Imo State House of Assembly sixteen (16) Imo State Commissioner-Nominees will be sworn in and assigned Portfolios on Thursday18th APRIL, 2024.
Trumpeta learnt from inside Sources disclosed that the TALK -NA- DO Governor Hope Odidika Uzodimma (ONWA OYOKO) will perform the Ceremony.
And venue is the Exco Chambers of the Imo Government House Owerri.
Meanwhile Gov Uzodimma has also approved the holding of a Two (2) – Day Mandatory Retreat for the Commissioner – Nominees on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th April, 2024 in Owerri.
The Commissioner -Nominees expected to be Inaugurated are
1. HON. DECLAN MBADIWE EMELUMBA
2. HON. CHIMEZIE AMADI
3. BARR. RALPH NWOSU
4. RT HON. BEDE UCHENNA EKEH
5. CHIEF COSMOS MADUBA (ODOEBUBE)
6. DR SIR CHIKA BENSON ABAZU
7. OZO OBINNA OGWUEGBU
8. HON. OSAKWE MODESTUS
9. HON. ANYANWU ANSELM EZECHINYERE
10. BARR. EMENIKE EJIKEME CHUKS MAJOR
11. HON. ONYEOHA OBINNA EVARISTUS
12. HON. MRS NKECHI UGWU
13. RT HON IKENNA ELEZIEANYA
14. HON RUBY EMELE
15. CHIEF COC AKAOLISA
16. CHUCK CHUKWUEMEKA
Congratulations To All Of Them