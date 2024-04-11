Uzodinma Ready To Allocate Ministries To Commissioner Designates

.As Appointees Embark On Retreat

  Days after their screening and confirmation, by the Imo State House of Assembly sixteen (16) Imo State Commissioner-Nominees will be sworn in and assigned Portfolios on Thursday18th APRIL, 2024. 

 Trumpeta learnt from inside Sources disclosed that the TALK -NA- DO Governor Hope Odidika Uzodimma (ONWA OYOKO) will perform the Ceremony.

And venue is the Exco Chambers of the Imo Government House Owerri.

 Meanwhile Gov Uzodimma has also approved the holding of a Two (2) – Day Mandatory Retreat for the Commissioner – Nominees on Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th April, 2024 in Owerri.

 The Commissioner -Nominees expected to be Inaugurated are

 1. HON. DECLAN MBADIWE EMELUMBA

 2. HON. CHIMEZIE AMADI

 3. BARR. RALPH NWOSU

 4. RT HON. BEDE UCHENNA EKEH

 5. CHIEF COSMOS MADUBA (ODOEBUBE)

 6. DR SIR CHIKA BENSON ABAZU

 7. OZO OBINNA OGWUEGBU

 8. HON. OSAKWE MODESTUS

 9. HON. ANYANWU ANSELM EZECHINYERE

 10. BARR. EMENIKE EJIKEME CHUKS MAJOR

 11. HON. ONYEOHA  OBINNA EVARISTUS

 12. HON. MRS NKECHI UGWU

 13. RT HON IKENNA ELEZIEANYA

 14. HON RUBY EMELE

 15. CHIEF COC AKAOLISA

 16. CHUCK CHUKWUEMEKA

 Congratulations To All Of Them

