Uzodimma’s New Media DG, Paul Ezeafurukwe Dedicates Son

•As Top Dignitaries Grace Occasion

By Onyekachi Eze

The family of Dr. and Mrs. Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya has presented their son, Master Nathaniel Kelechi Ihunanya to God’s Altar in a glamorous Child dedication ceremony.

The event held on Sunday, April 14, 2024, with a Church service at Christ Holy Church, Owerri.

Reception was at Zirconia Hotels, new Owerri, in the Imo State Capital.

The event attracted the presence of top elected officials from the State, as well as government appointees, friends and well-wishers.

In the list were the third term House of Representatives Member for Okigwe South, Rt. Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, former Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, Orsu House Member in the IMHA, Rt. Hon. Uche Francis Agabiga, erstwhile Commissioner for Information Imo State, Hon. Declan Emelumba, Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, the governor’s Rural Development aide, Sir Ifeanyi Oruh, OCDA GM, Frank Nzewodo.

Other notable dignitaries spotted were former government functionaries.

In his speech, Deacon Chike Okafor noted that Children are from God, pointing out that every Parent owes God the gratitude and responsibility of raising their kids in the fear of the Almighty God.

To the young couple, the Federal Lawmaker identified them as young father and mother with good prospects in life.

Hence, he charged them on practical society roles by imbibing good morals in their son and others yet unborn.

Other guests in their respective remarks while congratulating the family on the gift of a son did not mince words in describing Paul Ezeafurukwe as a good man with the vision and passion for his job.

Expressing his appreciation, Master Nathaniel’s father whose face was beamed with overwhelming joy acknowledged all that came to share in their joy.

He added that little Nathaniel Kelechi made him a father, and to his wife a mother. Therefore, he reiterated their gratitude for the bundle of joy his coming has ignited in the family.

Paul Ezeafurukwe is the Director General of Hope New Media Center. He is a Certified Medical Doctor.