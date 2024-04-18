Hope Uzodinma Releases List of Fresh Appointees

.Six New Commissioner Designates

. Sixteen New Special Advisers

. Ibejiako, Oruh, Mgbudem, Okoronkwo Others In Commissioner Slots

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma after three months in office for a second term, has gradually continued to release the list of his new Cabinet.

The Governor had earlier released lists of Commissioners and now making it a total of Twenty Two (22).

He has gone further to appoint sixteen 16 new Special Advisers, SAs.

All the Commissioner nominees have been cleared by the Imo State House of Assembly, remaining their inauguration, which sources say may take place today or on Friday.

The Special Advisers are Sixteen and there is the likelihood that the Governor will add more names, but not like in his first term he had over Five Hundred (500) Special Advisers.

In the current list of Commissioners released by the Governor, Hon Ernest Ibejiako, a former member of Imo House of Assembly, Ex National Assembly member from Owerri Municipal, made the list.

Others include Bar Emeka Mgbudem, Dr Prosper Ohanya, Emeka Okoronkwo, Prof Johncliff Nwadike, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh, Hon Chuks Okoro and others.