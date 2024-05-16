Planned LGA Elections: Imo PDP Knocks Uzodimma Describes Act As Alleged Deceit

The decision of Governor Hope Uzodimma to conduct Local Government Areas election in Imo State has been met with utter condemnation from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

Uzodimma late Monday evening released names of 27 Sole Administrators to man the affairs of the councils pending when he conducts the polls.

The governor said that the SOLADs would stay for 60 days to enable him conduct the elections.

Moments after the governor dropped the appointment for the SOLADs, came attacks from the PDP who alleged that it was “another dubious means to extort Imo people”, adding that the governor allegedly “lacks capacity to carry out exercise”

In a statement credited to the Acting Chairman of PDP in Imo State, Chidi Ike stated “. Uzodinma’s Move to Conduct LGA Election: Another Dubious Means to Extort Imo People – PDP

… Insists, “He Lacks capacity to Carry out Exercise”

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has described Uzodinma’s move to conduct local government election as another dubious means to extort and render Imo people insolvent, adding that he lacks the capacity to carry out the exercise.

Speaking, Acting Chairman of PDP in the state, Hon Engr Chidi Dike said “that the current development showed that Uzodinma lacks the zeal to conduct free and fair elections after dragging Imo people to untold and unbearable hardship.

“It is an insult for Uzodinma, after the Interim Management Committee he appointed across the 27 LGAs in the state stayed beyond the constitutionally provided period in office, came up again with a fresh appointment of Sole Administrators to take charge of the local government area councils.

“Uzodinma lacks the capacity, the political will and the conscience to conduct any credible election in the state, since his mandate is not legitimate, a person of his nature does not have both the legal backing and what it takes to carry our such exercise”

Trumpeta further learnt that the PDP further warns Uzodinma to desist from playing to the gallery by deliberately working against the lives and properties of Imo people. He should immediately come out clear and inform Imo people how he managed LG allocation accrued to the state since his assumption as Governor of the state”

The party therefore recalls how Uzodinma had promised severally to conduct LG election, regretting that after extorting Imo peoples’ hard earned money through the purchase of nomination forms, only for Uzodinma and his accomplices to turn back against them without refunding their money.

“This is another fraudulent means of duping gullible and desperate Imo people. From all indications, Uzodinma does not have the interest of the state at heart, his only interest is to enrich himself and make Imo people miserable “.