IMSU Alumni Regrets Death Toll At Imsu Junction

…Appeals to State Govt to Protect students, Assist Families of the Deceased

The leadership of the Imo State University Alumni Association (IMSUAA) receives with rude shock the tragic auto crash at the popular Imo State University junction where over eight persons including a Lecturer, Dr. Nicholas Chukwukere Isinwa, and students were reportedly killed. This incident is not only regretted but uncalled for.

This is one tragedy, too many. This situation should be immediately nipped in the bud. Imo State University Junction, for years, has become a trap point where reckless drivers display their mastery of negligence and lackadaisical attitudes.

While the leadership of IMSUAA regrets this painful incident, it is also appealing to the state government to endeavor to protect the students by constructing speed breakers right opposite a popular supermarket around the spot or constructing a flyover at the junction.

The state government is further appealed to assist bereaved families as part of efforts to cushion the effects of the grief and restore confidence in them.

While praying for the repose of the souls of those who died in the avoidable incident, IMSUAA leadership further calls on Drivers of big lorries as well as Taxi buses to apply caution to avoid further occurrences of similar pathetic experiences.