Naze Applauds Uzodinma Over Road Facelift To Community 

The joy of the people of Naze -Umuakali community knows no bound at the moment as the administration of Senator Hope Uzodinma has remembered them in the area of road construction.

Trumpeta was on ground to witness the on going road construction from Akachi to Naze Primary School to notice that work had started since last year November.

The newspaper noticed a noticeable progress made so far as work is going on as expected.

Engr.Atim Samuel, the site engineer of the company handling the project while speaking to Trumpeta mentioned that the road is 4.1 kilometers and handled by Harton construction company.

Continuing, he stated that the award of the contract was made possible through the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Diocese, Lucius Ugorji when he pleaded with Uzodinma when he visited during his brother’s burial.

Lending his voice also, Engr Christopher Oleru mentioned with emphasis that the road is being constructed in a way that heavy duty vehicles can ply through and he emphatically stated, that everything was done based on specifications as they are monitoring well to ensure it lasts.

The youth President of Umuakali Naze community, who is also the Owerri North Naze Ward Governor Uzodimma Monitor, Ambassador Ken Anoruo while speaking mentioned that he is happy as well as his community that for 37 years nothing like this has happened adding that “no government has remembered us, except Uzodinma

On behalf of the entire Naze Community, I am privileged to say a big thank you to his Excellency Dist Sen Hope Odidika Uzodinma the EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR IMO STATE for remembering Naze Community.

“Our Governor is a talk and do Governor. At first when the road project started, villager’s thought it was a joke by saying this is politics so that we will vote him again. But when I told them it’s a reality, some youths doubted me saying it is because I am an APC member.

“The last time Naze Community witnessed tared road was in 1918 which was extended to His Excellency (Late) Dee Sam Onunaka Mbakwe till date. But today This is the new look of our road in Umuakali Naze. To the Glory of GOD ALMIGHTY for His Grace Most Rev Archbishop L. I Ugorji.

“We also say a big thank you to HIS EXCELLENCY DIST. SEN. HOPE ODIDIKA UZODINMA., GOVERNOR IMO STATE. For sending HARTON CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD to do a good job, it will interest you to know that No government ever remembered us in the past , but OWA OYOKO remembered Naze, Uzo anyi Adiwo Nma Ozo. This is total fulfillment of his 3R Agenda to the rural areas in IMO. GOVERNOR HOPE is a typical example of the saying that says, WHEN THE RIGHTEOUS IS ON THE THRONE THE PEOPLE REJOICE”

The President of Umuakali Youth body further added “You can imagine how happy our children and aged Parents are today praying GOD to Bless our GOVERNOR HOPE., for giving us hope and savaging our Community from flood. His name will be written in GOLD in the sand of time. Once again we say THANK YOU OUR Talk and do GOVERNOR” Amb Ken Anoruo added.