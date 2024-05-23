Emelumba’s Unguarded Attack On Ihedioha Condemnable 

By Ori Martins

The unprovoked and utterly unguarded attack launched against the immediate past Imo State governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, KSC, by the commissioner of information, strategy and public orientation, Hon. Declean Mbadiwe Emelumba, is not only irritating but also condemnable.

It is on record that since the supreme court sacked Ihedioha on January 14, 2020, the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives has never commented on the administration of his successor, Governor Hope Uzodimma, no matter the provocation.

Even in his recent Arise TV interview, no matter the professional twist by the host to commit Ihedioha, he never made any comment about the Imo State Government.

For Emelumba to have recklessly released such a caustic bash on Ihedioha who never contested the last governorship election even as he has maintained his calm, is a clear indication of the commissioner’s lack of tack and confirmation of his clueless bearing on his duty post.

The fact remains that we cannot join issue with a man with unbridled ambition who has reduced a serious ministry like that of information, strategy and orientation to gullibility by basing his judgment on what he gleaned from the social media as well as other undignified platforms.

The writer Emelumba copiously quoted in his incoherent article was only voicing out his personal opinion as a private citizen as allowed by the law of the land. He is not a member of the Ihedioha Media Team just as Ihedioha cannot also authenticate his/her identity.

We make bold to say that we understand Emelumba’s antics and antecedents. For too long, he has always leveraged on the negative pulses of heating up the polity so that he can latch on it for personal illicit gains. Since Emelumba has not been functioning as a commissioner, Imo has been calm and peaceful. As he returned, he started off on the terrible note of causing confusion. How can a commissioner be central in the act of destabilizing his own state just for a mere vested interest and other dangling ingratiations?

In conclusion, Emelumba and his cohorts cannot erase or even dismantle, no matter how hard they try, Ihedioha’s established good work and hallmark accomplishments already engraved in the sands of time.

… Ori is media aide to Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, CON, KSC.