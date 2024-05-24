Obiama Uboma Foundation Salutes her President Chief CC Okafor @70

High Chief Charles Chukwuma Okafor ( Onu n’ekwuru oha 1 of Onitcha Uboma): A Champion of Community Development and Empowerment.

Born in May 24th 1954 to the family of Mr. Aloysius Ebere Eke Okafor ànd Mrs Jenny Eke Okafor, all of the blessed memory

High Chief Charles Chukwuma Okafor is a Visionary Leader, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist. He has dedicated his life to uplifting the cause Humanity and promoting Community Development through various people oriented Initiatives.

He was a Former President of Uboma Development Union Federated, Lagos,

Co- founder Uboma Traders Association. Founder Citizen’s Voice Development Initiative, Founder Friends of the Police, Founder and President, Obiama Uboma Foundation.

High Chief Okafor has received several Awards and Honors for his contributions to Community Development, Leadership, and Philanthropy.

He is married and is blessed with sons and daughters who are doing well in their various chosen Careers.

It is courtesy of these successful Children,both biological and those he touched their lives through his philanthropy, that a Birthday bash is being organised for Chief C C Okafor at the Highbrow Radisson Blue Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos.

High Chief Charles Chukwuma Okafor’s contributions to Community and Human Development and Empowerment are a testament to his Leadership Vision and qualities.

His legacy continues to inspire and uplift future generations.

We are saying Happy Birthday and may the Grace of God continue to locate you as you touch Lives positively!

We pray for your Long life and God’s Protection.