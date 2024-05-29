Imo Communities Come Alive Over  Uzodimma’s Planned  LGA Election

Plan by the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma to hold Local Government Areas election in the state has ignited the communities with political activities that has brought life to the grassroots.

Since former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha conducted LGA Elections in 2018, such activities to elect councilors and chairmen have not been conducted.

After spending four years in office without elections which caused anxiety and concern not just among his APC political family but also members of the public, Uzodimma stunned watchers of Imo politics when he announced that elections for the councils will hold in September this.

A statement Trumpeta obtained from the government signed by the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC states that preparations are on to hold the election in four months time.

The announcement has raised political concern at the local levels with fresh meetings and gatherings going on to appreciate the new development.

Trumpeta reporters who monitored the situation across the three zones of the state reveal that the meeting was at the instance of the aspirants calling supporters to indicate interest.

ISIEC last week issued a notification on LGA Election where it wishes to inform all registered political parties and the general public that local government elections in the state will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2024.

According to the ISIEC chairman, Chief Charles Ejiogu, in the statement, the election guidelines and other details can be collected from the Headquarters of Imo State Electoral Commission (ISEC) in Owerrri.