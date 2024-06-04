PRESS RELEASE OZOPOLF READY TO ADOPT ANYBODY THE GOVERNOR CHOOSES FROM OWERRI ZONE

…..PASSES VOTE OF IMPLICIT CONFIDENCE ON ITS PRESIDENT GENERAL PRINCE CHARLES AMADI.

OZOPOLF IS COMMITTED TO BUILDING A STRONG AND PROSPEROUS IMO STATE AND UNRELENTING ON ITS QUEST FOR IMO GOVERNOR OF OWERRI ZONE EXTRACTION

The leaders and members of Owerri Zone Political Leaders Forum (OZOPOLF) under the able leadership of Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon) have firm belief in the unity of the State and Imo Charter of Equity and desirous of a prosperous and peaceful Imo State where peace, justice and equity reign.

Therefore, we remain totally committed to the great task of championing the emergence of Imo Governor of Owerri Zone extraction which is due by 2027.

In pursuing this, we shall firmly support anybody H.E.the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma chooses to succeed him. And will do everything within the capacity of the movement to ensure that the project succeeds.

Meanwhile, the OZOPOLF leadership conclave by next week shall be setting up a high-powered committee of distinguished Imo leaders, who will explore means of convincing the litigants in the Imo gubernatorial election matter to sheathe their sword and let the Governor carry out his constitutional responsibilities without any form of distraction for the good people of Imo state and to engender stable polity.

OZOPOLF has no hidden agenda. We are an open book, with membership free for every eligible Owerri Zone indigene .The task before all leaders is to galvanize and sensitize our people in the local government areas, at the wards, in the churches, town unions, schools and all other community associations to prepare them for joint action towards achieving our goal.

OZOPOLF leaders and members, also appreciates the fact that a tree cannot make a forest and that the votes of Owerri Zone alone cannot make an Owerri Zone person the Governor, hence we are reaching out to our allies in both Okigwe and Orlu Zones strategically and not confrontationally because we are lovers of peace, justice and equity.

OZOPOLF, remains accommodating and ready to receive any group within Owerri Zone that shares our vision and eager to be part of it. We need everybody’s buy in to enable us achieve our target come 2027.

For emphasis, OZOPOLF is a peaceful organization and we are not going to antagonize or exclude anyone. We are prepared to work for the attainment of a better Imo State under the leadership of Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, who has pledged to handover power at the end of his second term of office to a credible individual from Owerri Zone.

We applaud Governor Uzodimma for his sacrificial leadership and pray that God Almighty will continue to protect and watch over him as he pilots the affairs of our dear state.

God bless OZOPOLF,

God bless Owerri Zone and God bless Imo State.

Signed:

Prince Charls Amadi

National Leader, OZOPOLF

Barrister Kingsley Ononuju (Ekwedashike)

General Secretary,

OZOPOLF

01 – 06- 2024