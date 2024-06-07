IMSU Stinks Again As ICPC Invades Campus To Arrest Admission Racketeers

…JAMB Traces 230 Fake Admissions To School

The Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri is again in the news for wrong reason.

From what Trumpeta gathered, the state owned university is enmeshed in admission scandal that have not only seen 230 students accused of gaining admissions through fake processes but also playing hosts to an anti graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The ensuing scandal has also seen several staff and students under investigation with about 12 suspected admission racketeers telling investigators what they know about the fake admission.

Trouble started when the Joint Admission Matriculation Board, JAMB, observed that its admission portal had been compromised leadinto the tracing of fewer than 230 fake admission letters to IMSU.

According to details obtained by Trumpeta, this ugly development forced JAMB to get ICPC involved who in turn stormed the institution where those involved, especially, the staff members were arrested.

This newspaper learnt that based on the cooperation of the management staff under the Vice Chancellor, Prof Uchefula Chukwumaeze, and the Registrar Dr Julius Osuagwu, ten staff have been arrested and under investigation.

Both JAMB and the university through the Spokesman, Nze Ralph Njokuobi have confirmed the development adding that investigation is on