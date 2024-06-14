Prof Jacinta Opara Appointed As Vice Chancellor Of Dominican University

Professor Jacinta Opara has been appointed as second substantive Vice Chancellor of

Dominican University, Ibadan-Nigeria. In an official statement by the Chairman,

Board of Trustees of the University, Chief Anthony Idigbe(SAN), the Board, in the

exercise of its powers conferred by Federal Government of Nigeria and the

Universities Act at its meeting on Wednesday, March 7, 2024 considered the

submission of the Joint Governing Council, Senate, Search/Selection Team and

approved the appointment of Prof Opara as Vice Chancellor of the institution. The

appointment followed a stringent recruitment exercise carried out by a professional

recruiting firm and topnotch academics, in line with best global practices in headhunting for strategic

positions in higher education institutions. The statement stated that the appointment is expected to

usher in an era of innovation and academic eminence. It noted that a scholar of Prof Opara’s status

with a proven track record in higher education and a outstanding commitment to fostering learning

and research, she is balanced to make a sustainable impact on the University and the broader

academic community.

The Dominican University Ibadan(DUI) formerly known as Dominican Institute is the first university

of the Order of Preachers on the African continent. Popularly called the Dominican Order, the Order

of Preachers was founded by Spanish priest Dominic de Guzman in 1216 with the approval of Pope

Innocent III. In her more than 800 years of existence, the Order has been actively involved in

university education around the world. In 1951, with a mandate from the Holy See during the

pontificate of Pope Pius XII, three members of the Order of Preachers, Fathers Edward Lawton,

Michael Dempsey and Arthur Kinsella arrived Lagos, Nigeria from Chicago, Illinois, the United

States of America for the foundation of the Order in Nigeria. With the meeting of Vincent de

Couesnongle, then Master of the Order of Preachers at the time and African Dominican friars in

Ibadan., an umbrella body of Dominicans in Africa was established. Known as the Inter-African

Order of Preachers (IAOP), it decided to establish the Dominican Institute in Ibadan as centre of

philosophical studies for Dominicans in Africa. In 1993, the Dominican Institute became an affiliate

school of the University of Ibadan. The DUI was granted license by Federal Government of Nigeria

on November 22, 2016. That date marked the birth of the first university of the Order of Preachers on

the African continent. The university is accredited and recognized by National Universities

Commission. Illustrious Dominicans, such as the scientist and philosopher Albert the Great, and his

student, the philosopher and theologian Thomas Aquinas, were towering intellectuals in pioneering

universities of Europe in Paris, Bologna, Oxford and Cologne.

By her appointment, Prof Opara is first female Vice Chancellor of the institution for a term of 5

years. She is the Academic and Administrative Head, the Chief Executive of the institution and

serves as the nerve centre of activities in areas of protocol, external relations and coordination of

various internal organs. She reports to the Governing Council of the university.

As the Vice Chancellor, Prof Opara brings a holistic perspective to university governance with

emphasis on the importance of fostering a dynamic learning environment and community

engagement. Her vision for Dominican University is to promote a vibrant educational community

where staff and students and other stakeholders are supported to serve God to achieve academic

excellence.

Prof Opara is deeply committed to student success, and her tenure is expected to usher in new

opportunities for partnership, research funding, international collaborations, innovations and a strong

emphasis on community outreach.

Born in Port Harcourt, Nigeria in 1976, Prof Jacinta A. Opara, a leading African environmental

scholar, scientist, educator, health researcher, consultant and development activist with the combined

power of management and human rights is President, African Association for Teaching and Learning

and Chairman, Governing Council of the Institute of Policy Management Development. Prof Opara

is a graduate of University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She received postgraduate

degrees from University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State University of Science and Technology,

University of Granada, Central University of Nicaragua, Akerhsus University (now Olso

Metropolitan University), Universidad Catolica San Antonio de Murcia(UCAM) and University of

Chalco-Mexico.

Prof Opara began her career in 1997 as Science Teacher(Biology) at College of the Immaculate

Conception(CIC), Enugu under the National Youths Service Corps and later worked as Program

Officer at Nigerian Gender Action Network and as Research Fellow at Afro-Euro Centre for

Development Studies, Accra-Ghana. Since the last 25 years, she has held teaching, research and

consulting experiences across Africa, America, Europe and Asia. She rose through the ranks and was

promoted to full Professor in 2016 at Kampala International University(KIU). She has held

appointments at a number of private and public universities. These include: Avance International

University(AIU), University of Maiduguri; Federal University, Kashere; Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe

University(KOMU); Sule Lamido University(SLU); Nasarawa State University(NSUK) and Ahmadu

Bello University(ABU), Zaria-Nigeria where she showcased excellence in her dedication to teaching,

research and strong passion for educational development