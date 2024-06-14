Imo Govt Moves To Recover Illegally Acquired School Lands, Vows To Sanitize Education Sector

..Top Ministry Officials Likely To Be In Trouble

By Okey Alozie

As part of efforts to sanitize the Education Sector and restore confidence in the system, the governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has swung into full action to recover all illegally acquired lands especially those that belong to public schools.

The governor is said to have held series of meetings with his special aides on how to fish out those involved in the illegal acquisition and sale of school properties.

Few weeks ago, the governor had a detailed interactive meeting with top management of Land Ministry and it is most likely that he will also meet with those in the Education ministry.

Our source revealed that Governor Uzodimma was not pleased with the news of land grabbing, encroachment and sale of school lands without his approval.

Information revealed that some of the former aides of the governor conspired with top ministry officials to allegedly transact illegal land business especially in primary and secondary schools in Imo state.

Avu Secondary School in Owerri West, Comprehensive Secondary School Ama Hausa in Owerri Municipal, Ara Secondary School, Ohaji were the worst hit in the alleged criminal act.

A visit at the afore-mentioned schools showed that almost half of the school lands have been coveted by land grabbers through the help of some top government functionaries.

It was gathered that school demonstrating farmlands are no more in the affected institutions.

Concerned Imolites are now calling on the governor to expedite action and recover the school stolen lands and properties from the land grabbers.

The aggrieved Imolites also want the governor as a matter of urgency to set up a special panel that will conduct proper investigation to ascertain the role played by top officials in the education sector over the illegal acquisition of lands.