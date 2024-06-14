Ejike Chukwu Foundation Allocates Over N4Om To Provide Assistance To indegent Widows

Amidst the current economic challenges facing the country, the Ejike Chukwu Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations in Imo State. The foundation has generously allocated over N40 million in funding to provide critical assistance to indigent widows and vulnerable women across the 27 local government areas.

In a gesture of hope and solidarity, the foundation will present cash gifts and food items to these women, empowering them to navigate this difficult period. This initiative is a testament to the foundation’s dedication to social responsibility and community service.

We invite you to join us as an Honored guests at :

Venue: Foret Event Centre, Off Porthacourt Road, beside Priceless supermarket.

Date: 14th June, 2024

Time: 10:AM

Come as we celebrate the resilience and strength of these remarkable women. Together, let us make a meaningful difference in their lives and give them a reason to smile again as we ” Educate, Elevate, and Empower.”

#EjikeChukwuFoundation

#EducateElevateEmpower

#EjikeChukwu