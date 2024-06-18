1yr In Office: Ikenga Excites Constituents With Achievements 

.. Sponsors 18 Bills, 7 Motions, 6 Petitions

With the terror attacks inflicted on his family and the protracted post-election litigations that trailed his landslide victory at the polls, it cannot exactly be said that Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, member representing Ideato Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives has spent up to one year in the Green Chambers.

That notwithstanding, the first-year performance of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, the federal representative for Ideato North and Ideato South constituencies, has been nothing short of remarkable. In his first 365 days in office, the lawmaker has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to serving his constituents and driving legislative change.

Ugochinyere has been a prolific legislator, sponsoring 18 bills, some of which were aimed at addressing key issues such as the establishment of a National Hospital for Women in Ideato, a Federal College of Education in Umuobom, Ideato South, and the creation of an additional state in the Southeast region. These bills, among others, if enacted, would serve as catalysts for rapid development not only in Ideato but across the Southeast and Nigeria as a whole.

Additionally, Ugochinyere has been instrumental in advocating for the release of professors and refugees abducted from Nigeria and imprisoned in Cameroon, as well as addressing issues of police brutality, human rights abuses, and the neglect of critical infrastructure in his constituency.

Beyond legislative work, Ugochinyere has also been actively engaged in empowering his constituents. He has rolled out a comprehensive scholarship program, benefiting 100 students from various autonomous communities in Ideato North and Ideato South. The lawmaker has also implemented agricultural empowerment initiatives and distributed various palliatives, including the FG’s trailer loads of rice and beans, to assist his constituents during challenging economic times.

Ugochinyere’s achievements in his first year have earned him the admiration of his constituents, who have collectively voted him in as the “Peoples’ Messenger”.

As he continues to raise the bar in legislative representation and parliamentary politics, the people of Ideato can look forward to even more impactful representation and the realization of their collective dreams in the years ahead.