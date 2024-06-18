Remove Onuimo Lga From Orlu State  Bill,  Hon James Esile Tells Ikenga Ugochinyere

The member representing Onuimo State Constituency at the Imo State House Of Assembly, Hon Chief Uba James Esile, has called on the member representing Ideato North and Ideato South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, to remove from his bill, Onuimo LGA from being part of the Local Government Areas to make up the proposed Orlu State.

The lawmaker made this call while fielding questions from news men, shortly after an all important meeting of Okigwe Global Elders Forum on Sunday, 16th June, 2024, at the residence of HRM Eze Dr Oliver Ohanwe( Obi Gburugburu) in Ihim community, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

He expressed strong resentment over the inclusion of Onuimo LGA in the bill by Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, without due consultation of the people of the area. And also without meticulous consideration of several critical factors.

“I am a proponent of an additional state for the south east region but things have to be done rightly. First of all, there should be a public hearing to determine the geographical locations of any new state. It is not democratic to just present such bill and include various locations wishfully, without hearing from the people”.

“When you look at the composition of the proposed Orlu state from all angles; geographically and otherwise, you will find out that Onuimo shouldn’t come into the picture, at all. Also know that, Imo State got its name from a river, Imo, which is located in Onuimo LGA. Having its major bank and its mouth(beginning) in the same Onuimo LGA, from where it flows to other places even into far away Abia state. That’s why our LGA was named “Onuimo”. We can’t bear Onuimo as a name and be in another state outside Imo, which got its name from our area. It’s quite ridiculous to imagine. Therefore, those who drafted Onuimo into the Orlu state bill should know that removing Onuimo LGA from Imo state is akin to one removing his surname from his own name, which is an impossibility”

Speaking further, Hon Dr. Esile, popularly known as Fresh Air, who is also the chairman of Imo State House Of Assembly committee on Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts stated that, Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere and his co-sponsors of the Orlu state bill never thought it wise to consult or seek the opinion of Onuimo people, her elders and stakeholders before coming up with their inclusion into the bill. According to him, he has discussed widely with the people of Onuimo and he has their mandate, to, on their behalf, reject their inclusion in the bill to be part of Orlu State.

“As a representative who is directly in touch with the people and the grassroot, I can tell you categorically that, the pulse of our people is very clear on this. The people of Onuimo don’t want to be part of the Orlu State. It’s been weeks since the bill was presented and being very people-oriented as I am, I’ve taken time to discuss with my people, stakeholders elders, religious and traditional institutions, we are on one page. We entirely reject the attempt by any individual or group to take Onuimo LGA away from the present day Imo state. Therefore, Hon Ugochinyere should kindly and quickly effect our removal from the Orlu state bill, without delay”.