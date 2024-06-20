Commercial Bus Drivers In Owerri Lament Multiple Taxation By Imo Waste Management Company

Commercial vehicle operators are in for more troubles in Imo State especially in the state capital as one of the state government backed outfits, the Imo Waste Company is alleged to be handing them multiple taxations.

Trumpeta was told by the agrieved drivers spotted on Owerri roads who spoke in strict anonymity that their operations are in danger over activities of some government agencies who come up with multiple taxes.

One of the operators said that towards the end of last year before the Governorship Election of last November 12, 2023, several government agencies ceased to from being a clog on the wheel of the progress of their operations. But immediately after the election since this year, they can no longer operate effectively as the task forces have returned to disturb their transport businesses.

Three operators who were almost in tears noted that the worst among the agencies is Imo Waste Company who insists they must buy new waste baskets for the vehicles.

“Last year we spent money to buy the customized waste baskets at higher rates other than the normal price in the open market. Just this year, the Imo Waste Company has returned to say we must buy the waste basket again for this year.

“I took this Bus Imo shuttle late last year and got a basket from the Imo Waste Company, now three months after, the same agency has come back to say I will pay another #4,500 for a basket of not more than #1,500 in the retail market.

“To worsen our plight, anyone who fails to buy the waste basket for 2024 will have his vehicle impounded. And to get the car out, the victim must pay a fine of #10,000 and charge of 4,500 to the Imo Waste Company before resumption of regular operation.

“We are therefore appealing to the Imo State Government and our dear Governor Hope Uzodimma to come to our rescue by stopping Imo Waste Company from the double payment” the message added.

Efforts to the office of the Imo Waste Company for reactions failed as no officer was willing to react disclosing that they were not authorized to speak to the press.