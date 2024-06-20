Uzodimma’s Latest Policies Thrills Nnamdi Nwaka

•Citing Of Afreximbank Quality Assurance Centre In Imo

•As He Extols Governor’s Moves For 24 Hours Electricity Supply

By Onyekachi Eze

While most people supposedly believe Imo State is yet to get another late De Sam Mbakwe who was distinguished for his good governance initiatives while he held sway as the first civilian governor of Imo State, same assumption varry with Hon Nwaka Nnamdi as he has positioned the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma as a living legend after the late sage, Mbakwe.

The expression may not be unconnected to the life transforming giant milestones traceable to the 3R administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma since inception into power.

On history lane, Uzodimma won his first seat as governor in 2019, and was subsequently sworn in, in January 20, 2020.

Uzodimma’s first tenure outing drew the curtains in 2023.

Apparently satisfied by the litany of his projects in the first term, he won another mandate for a fresh four years and was sworn in for the second and last lap in January 20, 2024.

Amazed by the laudable human and infrastructural testimonies that surround the present administration, the 2019 House of Assembly Candidate for Nwangele State Constituency seat, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Nwaka Osinanna Nwaka, has rolled out mind blowing tributes in celebration of the Imo State first citizen, Governor Hope Uzodimma’s impeccable leadership dexterity.

Speaking with Newsmen in a media parley over the weekend, he described the governor as unassuming leader, a political pundit and a visioner.

Recounting that, when Uzodimma first made his intentions for the 2019 guber polls, it was greeted with cold responses, being that previous regimes may have not done well.

He pointed out that when Uzodimma finally won the seat, a year later in office, he changed the narratives people had on people in governance.

According to Nwaka, the governor never derailed in the discharge of his duties regardless of the social challenges that almost dominated his administration.

He boasted that currently in Nigeria and beyond, Imo State has been in the news for good reasons as well as for becoming a construction site, courtesy of Uzodimma’s dedication to providing quality governance and infrastructure deficit.

The Nwangele born entrepreneur further stated that, Uzodimma is not only a goal getter, but also a bridge builder whose exceptional leadership lifestyle had earned him both national and global recognitions.

Speaking on the latest activities of the Imo State government, Nwaka thumbed up for Uzodimma on his continued resolve for the industrialization of Imo.

In particular, the governor was commended for the official takeoff of the African Quality Assurance Center (AQAC) at Umuowa, in the Ngor Okpala LGA of Imo State.

The event which held fortnight ago will not just open channels for jobs employment of idle graduates/youths, but would enhance the industrial potentials domiciled in the State.

Recognising the delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afrexim Bank, Prof. Benedict Okey Oramah, represented by Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice Chairman of Intra-African Trade and Export Development, and Mrs. Olurati Dohati, Director of Export Development of Afreximbank, Nwaka said it was a big plus for the entire State, especially when Imo State was the second State to have the AQAC.

Elaborating more on the benefits of the project in Imo State, Nwaka outlined that it will boost Imo State economy by attracting foreign investors and creating new opportunities for trade and commerce.

As earlier stated, he maintained that the Bank’s presence will lead to the creation of new jobs, both directly and indirectly, in various sectors such as finance, agriculture, and industry; Improved export quality by ensuring that exports from Imo State meet International standards, improving the quality of goods and services.

“Increased trade between Imo State and other African countries, promoting regional integration and economic growth; Foreign direct investment; Improved infrastructure such as roads, ports, and airports, improving connectivity and facilitating trade”.

More so, Hon Nwaka Nnamdi disclosed that the project would enhance economic diversification in the State rather than over dependency on oil.

In a related development, he was pleased with the Imo State government’s approval on the investment of two hundred million dollars ($200,000,000) for the establishment of the Orashi electricity Company.

It would be recalled that last year, the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma through his affinity with the federal government embarked on the dredging of the Orashi River for the purposes of attracting a seaport in the Eastern region to be domiciled in Oguta, in Imo State.

While the project is still streaming with viability, efforts geared towards generating a 24 hours steady power supply in all the Imo communities, with the Orashi Electricity Company Limited fully activated to light up Imo come January 2025 is rapidly ongoing.

In agreement to the governor’s assertion, Nwaka emphasized that the key to the economic boost of a State starts from a steady power supply.

To him, the project would accelerate more job opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and improve the overall quality of life for Imo State residents.

However, he extended his gratitude to the Oru East born Governor for a job well done and still doing, while calling on NDI IMO at home and in diaspora to join hands with the Governor in making Imo State the best place everyone yearns for devoid of political differences.