Land Owners Of Central Market Residential Layout Nekede Protest Forceful Takeover Of Land By Ozichukwu Chukwu, Others

Ahead of the June 21, 2024 ground breaking ceremony said to be planned by Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu and his alleged collaborators under the cover of Ministry of Trade, Commerce and lnvestment, lmo State at the Central Market Residential layout, Nekede, Owerri West LGA of lmo State, Land owners of the said ‘project site’ yesterday protested to the Government House, Owerri, urging the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to intervene against the said ceremony that was designed by the alleged land grabbers who the landowners accused of hiding under the cloak of lmo State Government to forcefully acquire lands legally acquired with C of O and owned by identifiable lmolites.

Addressing the media after the protest, the spokesperson of the the land Allottees, Chief Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, said they were on the peaceful march to register their complaints to the State Government of Governor Hope Uzodimma against what they described as the nefarious activities of land grabbers, who, according to them, masquerading as Government agents in the said Central Market Residential layout.The group declared that their individual lands can not be converted to a site for building of a former President Olushegun Obasanjo’s Shopping mall in the State by a group of persons.

The group who took to the streets of Owerri and finally arrived at the Government House gate under the scotching sun, in its letter submitted to the Governor, stated that, it had observed overtime the criminal activities, unwarranted destruction of their property, as well as unlawful conversion of Government lands and distortion of Government layout by Dr JPK Anyanwu through his companies viz; Joe Jonny Johnson Enterprises Ltd, and Donez Global Services Ltd, whom they accused of bringing so much embarrassment to landlords and Allottees of Central Market Residential Pocket Layout and to the lmo State Government.

The group who observed that the suspects involved in the land grabbing activities claim to have the instructions and approval of the Governor to perpetrate their alleged inordinate ventures, regretted that investigations have showed that Governor Uzodimma is not in any way aware of such ugly act.

The group also accused Dr JPK Anyanwu said to be a retired Director in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in lmo State, of influencing and positioning two companies for his personal interest,as a Civil servant , said to be Joe Jonny Joy Son Enterprises Ltd and Donez Global Services Ltd, which he was said to have been allegedly pushing their companies’ interest inordinately to satisfy their selfish interest against that of the Government of lmo State and lmolites whom Government is said to have given both allocation letters and statutory Certificate of Occupancy (C of Os).

The land owners further accused the said Dr JPK Anyanwu of producing forged letters of allocations of the said site in 2012 in connivance with a few Government officials, where he was said to have sold same area to some unsuspecting lmolites with the evidence of such illegal transactions displayed by the land owners during the protest, according to them for verification and investigations. They added that in 2023, the same JPK Anyanwu had allegedly defrauded land Allottees of Central Market Pocket Layout of several millions of naira, where they were said to have claimed ownership of the said layout, collecting money and issuing receipts for payment to some lmolites, according to them, including most of the landlords and Allottees of the said layout and to the lmo Government.

The landowners however accused the said JPK Anyanwu of conniving with Government officials especially at the Ministry of lands to convert and distort part of Central Market Pocket Layout for their personal interest to what is said to be ‘Freedom Layout’, describing the action as an abuse and contradiction to the Land Use Act and Laws of lmo State, caring for investigation to the culprits and cabal in the Government that aids their alleged criminal activities.

Among other alleged illegal activities of the said JPK Anyanwu and his collaborators, including illegal demolition of the property on the site, the landowners have demanded that the Governor of lmo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma openly disclaim and disown the said land grabbers whose conduct and activities is denting the good works of the Governor and embarrassing to the State Government. Also, that the alleged notorious activities of the said land grabbers and their culprits be brought to book, as well as immediate restrain from further demolition of property belonging to landowners and Allottees on the lands in dispute pending the outcome of any investigation as well as the matter in court.