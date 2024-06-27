Presidential Jet: Senate Convenes Emergency Sitting for Supplementary Budget

Barring any last-minute change, a supplementary budget containing a request for a brand-new presidential jet is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly tomorrow (Thursday).

This comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hinted at the extra budget for the 2024 fiscal year during his May 29 speech to the joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to sources, the cost of the new jet will be included in the supplementary appropriation bill.

Report had that to offset the expense, three aircraft from the Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) have been put up for sale.

“The Presidency has put three jets on sale to fund the purchase of a new one for the President,” a source revealed.

The supplementary appropriation bill, set to be transmitted to the National Assembly next week, will include the details of the jet’s acquisition. Sources expressed confidence that the Assembly will give the bill swift consideration due to the urgency of the request.

The need for a new presidential jet has become pressing due to the poor state of the aircraft in the Presidential Air Fleet.

President Tinubu has been flying chartered aircraft on official assignments, including a recent trip to South Africa for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kashim Shettima was forced to cancel a trip to the United States at the last minute due to issues with his official aircraft.