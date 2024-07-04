Council Election; Ohaji/Egbema LGA APC Chapter Zones Chairmanship Position To Egbema, Ohaji Gets Vice 

In view of the need to ensure equity and fairness in sharing of elective positions in the council, the Ohaji/Egbema LGA APC Chapter has adopted a zoning formula ahead the fast approaching September, 2024 LGA Election.

The resolution which was adopted at a party meeting held in the house of the party Chairman, Hon Obioma Obasi indicated what the two clans are entitled to for the LGA election.

The position of the APC Chapter in Ohaji/ Egbema for the Zoning formula follows the adoption of the Report on the Meeting of the APC Ohaji/Egbema LGA Zoning Committee for Chairmanship and Vice-Chairmanship Positions in Ohaji/Egbema under the Prof Vitalis Nwulu and Hon Chief Acho Ejizu Chairman and Secretary respectively, with Deacon Ernest Oziri and Hon Cas- Henry Ogbuka as members.

Details of the Zoning Committee states as follows; The committee wishes to appreciate the Leadership of the APC in the Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A for finding us worthy to be appointed to work in such capacity. Indeed, we are grateful.

The committee met and looked at the Elected Positions from when Ohaji/Egbema was created, though Hon. P. Oparaji of Awarra was elected Executive Chairman, but for clarity, decided to concentrate more on the period from 1999 till date:

The committee recognized that the Ohaji/Egbema L.G.A has two Clans, namely – Ohaji and Egbema respectively.

_THE BRIEF HISTORY OF ELECTED POSITIONS SINCE 1999 TILL DATE ;_

*●HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY POSITIONS:

(1) Hon. Dr. Goddy Esom Obodo – 1999-2003 (Ohaji);

(2) Rt. Hon. G.N. Opiah. – 2003-2007 (Egbema);

(3) Rt. Hon. G.N. Opiah. – 2007-2011(Egbema);

(4) Hon. Luke Chukwu – 2011-2015 (Ohaji);

(5) Hon. Emma Orie – 2015-2019 (Ohaji);

(6) Hon. Heclus Okoro – 2019-2023 (Egbema)

(7) Hon. Uzoma Osuoha – 2023-Till Date (Ohaji).

*●ELECTED CHAIRMANSHIP POSITIONS

(1) Late Hon. Chief C.O Uwakwe – 1998-2001 (Egbema);

(2) Hon. Luke Chukwu – 2004-2007 (Ohaji);

(3) Hon. Prince C.E.C. Ikegwuruka – 2010-2011(Ohaji);

(4) Hon. Amadi Ebenezer- (aka Obey), 2018-2019 (Ohaji).

*Summary of the Positions (A) House of Assembly:

• Ohaji -Four (4) Times

• Egbema -Three (3) Times

*Summary of the Positions (B) The Elected Chairmen

• Ohaji – Three (3) Times

• Egbema – One (1) Time.

OBSERVATIONS:

(1) The committee noted that in-between these elected Chairmen, there have been proportionate appointments of both Ohaji and Egbema people as TC Chairmen, IMC Chairmen, Sole Administrators, and other such interim arrangements by the different governors at the helm of affairs in Imo State.

(2) Whenever an Ohaji indigene was holding the Position of the _House of Assembly, Egbema would holding the Position of The Elected Chairman; also when Egbema was holding the Position of House of Assembly,_ Ohaji would be holding the position of _The Elected Chairman._

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Following the analysis above, the Committee recommends as follows for Peace and Harmony that has been existing between Ohaji and Egbema to continue :

(1) That there has never been a time an Ohaji or Egbema indigene held both the Elected Chairman and House of Assembly Member positions at the same time which the committee hereby recommends to be sustained.

(2) The committee recommends that for the fact that Ohaji man in the person of Hon. Dr. Uzoma Osuoha is Presently at the House of Assembly that the Position of the Executive Chairman should be Zoned to Egbema so as to maintain the age long tradition.

(3) The Committee recommends that in keeping with the same age long tradition, the Vice-Chairman should be automatically zoned to Ohaji for the fact that Egbema person cannot be the Executive Chairman and at the same be the Vice-Chairman.

(4) The Committee also advises other political parties in Ohaji/Egbema to do the same thing for the interest of Peace and Harmony.