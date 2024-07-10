1 Year Anniversary: Chigozie Nwaneri Wows Oru East Constituents 

•As He Splashes Largesse, Palliatives

By Onyekachi Eze

The ranking Lawmaker representing Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chigozie Nwaneri has wowed his constituents with not only a presentation of his scorecard, but with a mega largesse.

The hall domiciled at the Central School, in Omuma, filled to the brim with the cheerful Constituents who came to hear from their servant leader, Nwaneri.

Asides other natives of Oru East LGA present, the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were not missing in action.

Just as it could be best described as a convergence of brothers and sisters, some notable personalities at the meeting were; Chief Ferdinand Uzodimma (the deputy Chief of Staff General services), Chief Ifeanyi Oruh (Commissioner for Rural Development and Empowerment), Hon Nkenna Nzeruo (ISOPADEC Commissioner), Chief Kenneth Okafor (Nwachinemere Omuma).

Others include Sir Romanus Egbuladike (Sir White), Hon Nnamdi Okwaraigwe (Incumbent SOLAD, Oru East), Nze Nyerere Ogbonna (Fmr. IMC Chairman), Nze Celestine Nnamdi Onyeaka (Fmr. SOLAD), Oru East APC Chairman, and a host of other leaders and members from the LGA.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri had earlier commended them for their continued support to the government of Imo State led by governor Hope Uzodimma.

Nwaneri described their support as part of the bedrocks to his second term victory, adding that what he has been able to achieve within the past one year of his second tenure journey at the IMHA was as a result of that.

He added that on legislation, he has been able to join hands in making life transforming bills and motions for the well-being of Ndi IMO, as well as to enable the Executive function optimally.

The Lawmaker however prayed that before the end of his four years of the second term, more robust legislation would be recorded.

Speaking on the state of affairs of Imo, Nwaneri thumbed up for Uzodimma over his policies, programs and projects, pointing out that the governor has not only served the State effectively, but also, has made Oru East people proud.

He enjoined Nde Oru East to take the lead in championing the affairs of the State for good, and, to shun any acts inimical to humanity and for the serenity of the environment.

Hon Chigozie Nwaneri further preached against backbiting for any political gains, especially against selves (Oru East indigenes).

Said he, “There’s no gain blackmailing or causing dissaffection amongst ourselves. We all are from same Oru East Local Government. We should respect Party’s hierarchy and constituted authorities. Whoever that feels indifferent should handle it amicably in-house, rather than public display.

“As God would have it, our brother the governor is leaving no stone unturned for his quest for good governance. Let us support him sincerely the much we could. Our loyalty and support to him should be immeasurable”, said the State Parliamentarian.

More so, Hon Chigozie admonished all aspirants for the upcoming LGA Elections to go by it amicably and not to see it as a do or die affair.

For all the APC Party Leaders he thanked immensely, same to the party faithfuls.

Other notable Leaders aforementioned who made remarks did not forget to extol the Lawmaker for all he has done and still doing for good representation.

They all sued for peace and brotherly love among each other.

Similarly, they reaffirmed their trust and unflinching support to the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Faces of the Constituents were beamed with laughter and utmost satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting; in particular, with the largesse from Hon Chigozie Nwaneri and the Palliatives from the State.