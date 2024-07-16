Imo LGA Election; Ward 3 Ngor Okpala Raises Alarm

..Writes Uzodimma Over Political Marginalization

The People of Ward Three(3) In Ngor Okpala Local Government Area,Imo State have written to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma to inform him of the untold Political Marginalization being meted out to the Area by Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State and Nigeria in general. Ward Three,

Ngor Okpala LGA is made up of three Autonomous Communities namely: Egbelu Umuekwunne,Okpala Umuekwunne and Ozuzu.

In the letter also addressed to the LGA Chairman of All Progress Congress APC,the people of the Area appealed to the Party that the Chairmanship slot of Ngor Okpala in the LGA elections coming om September 21,2024 be ceded to Ward Three.

In a Resolution signed by the Communities in the Ward, by Sir Richard Obi Chioma for Egbelu Umuekwunne,Sir Donatus Okere for Okpala Umuekwunne and Hon(Chief) Casmir Nneji for Ozuzu they traced and outlined all the Elected and Appointed positions that came to Ngor Okpala LGA and made it clear that only Ward Three has not benefited till date.

The Resolution maintained that Ngor Okpala has Eleven Wards,out of which the other Ten has gotten one elected or appointed position since 1999, except Ward Three.

The letter lamented that be it a Sole Admistrator or Transition Committee or elected Chairman,Ward Three has not produced any.

It also said that no person from the Ward has been elected House of Assembly member,been Commissioner, Special Adviser, Senior Special Assistant or even Personal Assistant at the State.

The Area therefore appealed to the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma and APC members to allow it produce the Next Elected Council Chairman or Ngor Okpala LGA to stop the Political Marginalization of the Area and make it feel sense of beloning in Ngor Okpala and Imo State in the Political arena.