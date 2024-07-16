Tension in Amala Ngor Okpala,As Community, Monarch, Church Fight over Land

..Accuse Imo Govt of Forceful Acquisition

Crisis erupted last weekend in Alatia -Amala Autonomous Community, Ngor -Okpala LGA in Imo State over alleged forceful entry into the Community Land by Zion Church Ministry,owned by Popular Pastor Ebuka Obi in company of purported Imo State Government Agents. Placards-carrying Women,Youths and the Elderly People were seen singing angry songs and venting their anger over the alleged forceful acquisition of their only means of livilihood: their Land. They community is accusing the Traditional Ruler, His Royal Highness, Benneth Uduhirinwa of allegedly conniving with the General Overseer Zion church Ministry, and some people who claimed to have been sent by Imo State government,to take over their land.

According to Chief Samuel Ogbuji, a prominent Community Leader from the Area, they are not aware of any deal with any person or group of persons about their Land.

He said they woke up one morning only to see people clearing their bushes with Tractors.

Chief Ogbuji swore that they would never allow any person to forcefully grab their ancestral land without consulting Leaders of the Community and the people, be it Pastor Ebuka Obi or Government of Imo State.

Mr Anajonu Stephen Chidi said that an Imo Government Appointee from Ngor Okpala LGA who posed as a major Land Agent in the deal had threatened to deal decisively with any one who stood on his way or oppose the acquisition of the Land.

In the words of the Elders of the Community, Pa Godson Anuo who is ninety years old vented his anger saying that nobody would ever grab their ancestral land by force without consultation and compensation.

He said he regretted the actions of Eze Benneth Uduhirinwa in the matter,as he accused him of not protecting interest of his people.

Pa Alex Anaele, 97, said their Eze, Pastor Ebuka Obi and the Imo Government Agents have forcefully taken over their land.

“We will not agree.” Nze Fidelis Nwafor,80, Eder brother to the yet-to-crowned Traditional Ruler maintained against the sell off of their land.

The Youth and women Leaders, Obinna Irondi and Eunice Onwukwe respectively were vehement in the rejection of forceful entry into their land without any due process.

According to them, the purported memorandum of Understanding the grabbers are parading is unknown to them, pointing out that the women were and still weeping that Eze should give them his own land not theirs.

Attempt to reach Eze Bennett Udihirinwa failed.

But a source close to the Traditional Ruler told our Reporter that there is no cause for alar as everything would be sorted out amicably.