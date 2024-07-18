Ngor Okpala Chairmanship:  Hope For A New Dawn As Prince Chijioke Enwere Aboego Steps Out

….Obtains Nomination/Expression Of Interest Forms

A glimpse of fresh air and a rising hope for a new Dawn is already brewing in Ngor Okpala as the Prince of “ONU” ancient kingdom ( Ohekelem, Nnorie, Umuhu), Prince Sir Chijioke Simeon Enwere Aboego, KSJI, boldly steps out to accelerately activate the machineries and wheels of grassroot governance and development in Ngor Okpala.

The dream of a progressive development and a new Ngor Okpala is said to be on the verge of manifestation with Prince Sir Chijioke Simeon Enwere Aboego KSJI, as he obtains his nomination form for Ngor Okpala chairmanship election.

His decision to serve as the Local government chairman of Ngor Okpala is prompted on his firm conviction that Ndi Ngor Okpala are in dire need of transformation and liberation from the threshold of abandoned grassroot governance.

Without any exaggeration, Prince Sir Chijioke Simeon Enwere is the only aspirant that has all it takes to change the narrative and history of rural and grassroot governance in Ngor Okpala and also deliver the LGA from the dark alleys of neglect and despise. That is the impact he is desiring to make if elected, of which every other thing and possible achievements revolve around that.

With him, Ngor Okpala will definitely be repositioned for quality and informed grassroot leadership as well as a well-thought- out plan of action predicated on quality, fear of God and objectivity.

Ngor Okpala today is in a veracious need of reformation and transformation, and therefore requires a man of intellectual conscience and goodwill, a member of the revered ancient and noble order of the Knight of St. John international,

one driven by the passion to make a change.

To many, Prince Sir Chijioke Simeon Enwere Aboego is the only one among all the aspirants, who has proved his preparedness and genuine Commitment to the chairmanship position by showing leadership capacity and genuine Commitment in all ramifications. Many Ngor Okpala indigenes have continued to describe his chairmanship ambition as one that will rekindle and resuscitate the dwindling hope of the people of Ngor Okpala. He is embodied to translate the visions of the 3-R prosperity government of our God sent Governor Sen. Hope Odidika Uzodimma down to the grassroot and also consolidate on the grassroot development policies of the state government.

Even more endearing is that, in an environment of do-or-die politics, he represents “HOPE” that politics of common good, principle, and without bitterness is possible in our clime.

The time to reposition Ngor Okpala is now. Indeed, the onus beholds on the people to rally round and support Sir Chijioke Enwere Aboego KSJI as the next Ngor Okpala council chairman. Nde Ngor Okpala are indeed expected to build a strong support base around him which will remain a watershed in the political history of our area.

The whole scenario will be like the story of Tabitha in the Bible where the widows, orphans, and poor, practically compelled Peter to bring Tabitha back to life because her death would spell doom for the countless less-privileged, whom she fed and clothed.