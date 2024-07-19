Bill Seeking To Establish Federal Agency For Conduct Of LG Election Passes First Reading

A Bill seeking to establish a federal agency for the conduct of local government elections in Nigeria on Thursday, July18, scaled first reading in the Senate.

The Bill titled, “Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024” was sponsored by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, (APC – Niger East).

This comes a week after Supreme Court gave a judgment granting financial autonomy to the local governments in Nigeria.