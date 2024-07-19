African Democratic Congress, ADC, to Participate in Imo Council Election 

*Releases Guidelines for Party Members, Fixes Dates for Primaries.

The African Democratic Congress,ADC Imo State Chapter has assured that its members will participate in the September 21,2024 Imo Local Government Election.

Speaking to TRUMPETA in Owerri,the State Chairman of the Party, Chief Dr Emma Amuchie(Omire) said that the party has released its guidelines for the Chairmanship and Councillorship Elections and urged interested Aspirants to go and obtain Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the Party Office located at Suite No 14 Awibe Plaza,No 1 MCC Road, Owerri.

Chief Amuchie said that the Chairmanship Expression of interest form goes for Thirty Thousand Naira(N30,00) while Nomination form goes for Fifty Thousand Naira(N50,000).

That of Councillorship is thirty thousand(N20,000) for Expression of Interest, while Nomination form is Thirty Thousand Naira(N30,000)

He disclosed that only members with two years membership and up to date in payment of party’s dues are qualified for the Exercise.

The Chairman said that date and Venue of the Screening and Primaries are July 19,2024 and July 20,2024 respectively.

He stated that “direct method shall be applied for the conduct of all categories of primaries and all Delegates shall be financially up to date with the Party”

Chief Dr Emma Amuchie pleaded with ISIEC to give all the Political parties a level playing ground to show their strengths in the Poll.

He expressed delight with the Supreme Court Judgement which gave Local Government Areas Financial Autonomy.

He also expressed trust that Governor Hope Uzodimma will give ISIEC free hand to conduct a free and Election.

“We trust the Governor to give ISIEC the free hand to Conduct a free and fair Election” the ADC State Chairman said.