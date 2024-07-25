Tinubu Signs S’East Development Commission Bill, Kalu Reacts

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law bills creating two new regional development commissions

The bills are the North West Development Commission (NWDC), sponsored by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, and the South East Development Commission (SEDC), sponsored by Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu.

The two bills were passed by both chambers in June and transmitted to the president for assent.

President Tinubu signed the bills on Tuesday, according to Mr Kalu, who announced this in a post on social media.

The NWDC is mandated to develop the seven North-west states of Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, and Kaduna.

The SEDC is responsible for the five South-east states of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, and Anambra.