Chairmanship: Prince Chijioke Enwere Aboego  hosts Ngor Okpala APC Officers

Ahead of the local government election in the state, a frontline APC Chairmanship Aspirant in Ngor Okpala, Prince Sir Chijioke S. Enwere Aboego KSJI over the weekend, continued his engagements with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Ngor Okpala. The meeting was part of his strategic efforts to lobby for support from the APC leaders in the LGA.

The meeting which took place at his country home, “ONU” ancient royal palace in Mgbala Ohekelem Ngor Okpala LGA, came on the heels of a similar meeting at his electoral ward.

In his remark, Prince Sir Chijioke thanked the party officials for honouring his invitation. “I called this meeting today to officially inform you my intention to vie for the Ngor Okpala LGA Chairmanship position. My intention is predicated on my passion to provide effective and people-centered leadership at the grassroot level”.

He further added that his decision is prompted on his firm conviction that Ndi Ngor Okpala is in dire need of transformation and liberation from the threshold of abandoned grassroot governance.

He promised to use his weath of experience to bring the needed change and transformation in Ngor Okpala especially in providing the needed dividends of grassroot governance which according to him has eluded Ngor Okpala for a long time. “I shall also consolidate and leverage on the performance of our able and dynamic Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to deepen the vision of the 3-R prosperity government to the grassroot”.

Prince Sir Chijioke S. Enwere KSJI who is the son of a popular paramount traditional ruler in Nigeria, late Eze Dr Simeon Aboego Enwere promised not to disappoint the people of Ngor Okpala.

In his reaction, Ngor Okpala APC Chairman , Hon Engr. Jude Ukaegbu described Prince Sir Chijioke S. Enwere as a “virgin” politician who has distinguished himself as a decent person. “Prince Sir Chijioke S. Enwere is someone we have much confidence in. He has travelled far and wide with wealth of knowledge that will transform Ngor Okpala. His is a transparent and upright man who is best suited for Ngor Okpala Chairmanship position”. Hon Ukaegbu encouraged him to continue in consulting all the critical stakeholders of the party saying that the primary election will be decided by the party.

Adding his voice, an APC chieftain and prominent leader of the party in Ngor Okpala, High Chief Val Okere (Amadioha Ngor Okpala) expressed confidence on Prince Chijioke Aboego and described him as someone with the fear God, Chief Val Okere said that prince Chijioke Enwere will emulate the footsteps of his late father HRH Eze Dr Simeon Aboego Enwere who laid a landmark legacy as the chairman of Ngor Okpala council of traditional rulers. Amadioha Ngor Okpala prayed God to lead and grant Prince Chijioke Enwere his heart desire.

Amongst those at the consultative meeting were; Former SA to Governor Hope Uzodimma Lady Beatrice Nkwo, former TC member Hon. Romanus Opara(olugbuo), LGA party officers, all ward chairmen and other leaders.

Highlight of the meeting was chanting of solidarity song and signing of Prince Chijioke Aboego’s nomination and expression of interest forms.