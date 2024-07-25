Imo Yet To Open Up On N70,000 Minimum Wage Payment

..As Ten States Agree To Pay Workers

Weeks after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sanctioned N70,000 workers minimum wage, Imo state is yet to open up on if they will be able to meet the obligation even as ten state have indicated their readiness to pay workers.

Following President Bola Tinubu’s agreement to increase the minimum wage to N70,000, some state governors have pledged to comply, including Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke These governors have promised to prioritise workers’ welfare and implement measures to ensure the new minimum wage is paid However, many other governors have yet to decide on the minimum wage, leaving the focus on compliance at the state level

Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke said his administration will not default on paying the approved N70,000 new national minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

Adeleke promised to prioritise the welfare of workers in the southwest state. The state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, stated this on Friday, July 19.

Similarly, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has said his administration is ready to pay state workers the new national minimum wage of N70,000. On Friday, the governor disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Makurdi, the state capital. He noted that his administration has blocked all the leakages and has implemented measures to make things function well.

The Akwa Ibom state government has also said it is willing and ready to pay the new minimum wage of N70,000. Governor Umo Eno stated that the state government would abide by the agreement between organised labour and the federal government.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has expressed confidence that implementing the federal government’s recently approved N70,000 minimum wage will not be too challenging. On Friday, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor’s chief press secretary, disclosed this to the press. Olanrewaju recalled that during the 2024 Workers Day celebration, the governor had pledged to pay whatever the national minimum wage would be.

He emphasised that the governor’s promise remains firm and noted that the state currently pays a minimum wage of N30,000 plus an N25,000 wage award, totalling N55,000 without any outstanding payments.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara denied reports that he proposed a minimum wage of ₦80,000 for state and local government workers.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, issued a statement on the issue in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Friday, July 19. Chukwudi described the reports as “unverified claims” and “fake news” designed to create a wrong impression among the public and civil servants.

Minimum Wage: List Of States That Are Willing To Pay 70k

Benue State

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has declared willingness to pay 70,000 as new minimum wage.

This was disclosed during an interview with the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Kulas Tersoo.

“We shall not have problem paying the new minimum wage. We shall sit round the table with Labour and sort out grey areas once the bill is passed into law.

“But so far, the Governor has done more than ₦70,000,” Tersoo said.

Nasarawa State

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule says the state has since implemented the ₦30,000 minimum wage approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and is ready to pay whatever amount is agreed on by governors.

Governor Sule said that his administration did not just adhere to the ₦30,000 minimum wage on assuming office but equally implemented promotions, gratuities and other benefits for its workers since then.

He explained further that his administration has placed high priority on the welfare of workers, adding that he will pay whatever is agreed on by all the governors.

The governor explained that the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State is already handling that on behalf of all the governors, and once they arrive at a decision, it will be implemented in Nasarawa State.

Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Government says it is willing and ready to pay the new minimum wage of ₦70,000.

Governor Umo Eno had stated that the state government will abide by the agreement reached between organised labour and the federal government.

This was contained in an interview with the Head of the State Civil Service, Effiong Essien.

Enugu State

The Enugu State government has said that Governor Peter Mbah is willing to make the state and local government workers happy following the approval of a new minimum wage of ₦70,000 for Nigerian workers by President Bola Tinubu.

A senior aide of the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the state executive council would meet to determine how Enugu State is going to adjust to paying the new wage.

Asked if Governor Peter Mbah is ready to pay the amount, the official said: “You know this matter was only approved yesterday (Thursday) and we’ve not held the state executive council meeting yet.

“This means that no decision will be taken until the matter is discussed and modalities put in place to ensure its swift implementation.

“But as you already know, Governor Mbah is very willing to make Enugu workers happy, and in doing that he will not pay ghost workers and ghost pensioners.

“It is only those working that’ll be paid. I’m sure you know the character of our governor. You won’t earn anything if you don’t work.”

Abia :

Governor Alex Chioma Otti according to reports has set up a committee to study the measures as rumours suggest only those who are true workers will be paid.