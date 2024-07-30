Alvan Ikoku Varsity Gets New Acting Vc

The Governing Council of Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, Owerri, has appointed Prof. Stella Ngozi Lemchi as Acting Vice-Chancellor. The Council made the appointment at their inaugural meeting in the institution on Thursday, 25th July, 2024 following her recommendation by the University Senate. The appointment is with immediate effect.

In a letter signed by the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Sen. Dr. Joy Emodi, CON and dated July 25, 2024, the Council congratulated Prof. Lemchi on her appointment. This development comes as the University continues to build on its recent upgrade from a College of Education to a University.

Under the leadership of Sen. Dr. Joy Emodi, CON, the pioneer Governing Council has emphasised the importance of cooperation between the Council, University and host communities. During the Council’s meetings with various stakeholders, Sen. Dr. Emodi urged for a tripartite relationship, stating that success would come through collective effort.

Prof. Stella Lemchi is a Professor of Home Economics Education and a former Provost of the erstwhile College of Education. Before her appointment, Prof Lemchi had been overseeing the institution’s affairs since its upgrade last year as the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration).