Ikenga Commiserates With Ezenna, Describes Him As Leader, Father-Figure In Ideato

…As Ezenna Passes Vote Of Confidence On Ikenga

The member representing Ideato Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere (Ojeozi, Ideato) Saturday paid a condolence visit to Chief Tony Ezenna (Ijele, Akokwa), the CEO of Orange Drugs Group over the death of his younger brother, Chief Chinedu Ezenna.

Presenting his condolence message, Ugochinyere urged Chief Tony Ezenna, who he described as the Leader-General of Ideato nation and a ‘father figure’, to take heart as the death of a dear brother is a big blow.

He prayed God to grant him the fortitude to bear the big loss and stay strong.

Ikenga also prayed God to comfort the immediate family of the deceased and preserve them by his mighty hand.

He acknowledged Chief Tony Ezenna as an exceptional leader of men and praised him for his dignified leadership roles and imprints across Ideato nation.

Responding, Chief Ezenna appreciated Ikenga Ugochinyere and his entourage for the condolence visit and also used the occasion to express how pleased he and the people of Ideato are with his performance as their representative at the Green Chambers.

“To say the least, you have done well and we are proud of you. I’m delighted you exceeded our expectations with your performance.

“This is just the beginning of the heights you will attain. After you have completed your first term or second term, as the case may be, we, your people will support you for a higher office, and a mandate for the Senate.”

Ezenna also prayed for divine protection for Ikenga as his political profile waxes stronger.

“We pray for your sustained protection and that God will take you to higher offices and give you a bigger platforms to continue to dispense qualitative service and representation to our people”, Chief Tony Ezenna prayed.