Ezumoha Community, Petitions Uzodimma, Imo CP Over Plot By Mbanaso To Take Over Their Land

..As Christian Adibe Describes Act As Insult

The people of Ezumoha Community in Isiala Mabano LGA, Imo State have petitioned the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma and the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma over an alleged plot by a former Commissioner in Imo State,Ichie Uche Best Mbanaso of allegedly forcefully taking over their ancestral Land without any Consultation with the Owners and the Community.

Also,a Prominent Son of the Community Prince Christian Adibe(Ugobere Na Jesus) has taken the matter further by Petitioning the Governor too,saying that it is an Insult to the Community for Mbanaso to think he could use name dropping and take away an Ancestral Land of a people.

The Prince maintained that he will Personality make sure that Mbanaso doesn’t succeed in his plan to invade the Community and grab their land.

In the petitions addressed to Uzodimma and CP separately, the Community alleged that Mbanaso was using the name of Imo Government to illegally takeover their hectres of land.

They therefore urged Uzodimma and CP to call the Mbanaso to order.

The petition addressed to the Governor read in part””That our clients, Umuecheogu Village is the owner of the large expanse of land lying and situate at Umuecheogu Village, Ezumoha Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

That sometime in 2016 Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso acting as the Special Adviser to the Governor (His Excellency Rochas Anayo Okorocha) on New Cities and Market Development came to the people of Osuama and Ezumoha Autonomous Communities for the construction of an alleged Timber Market under a purported Public Private Partnership Scheme with faceless developers.

“That consequent upon that, Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso presented a Memorandum of Understanding to the Communities to sign through their Traditional Rulers but the Communities vehemently refused,hence the Document was not signed and alleged Project was not executed.

The said Memorandum of Understanding is hereby annexed.

“That our clients, Umuecheogu in their numbers went to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Industry for verification exercise and found out that the purported Timber Market sought to be constructed in the Said land by Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso is not known to the Ministry and was not approved by the Ministry.

That the revelation by the Ministry makes it obvious that Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso and his cohorts are engaged in nothing but fraud using the name of the Government of Imo State.

“That again this 2024, Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso came to our clients’ community where he told our clients’ Umuecheogu Village and other members of Ezumoha Community that he is the Special Adviser, SA, to his Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma,the present Governor of Imo State.

That he has the express instructions of His Excellency to use our client’s large expanse of land for Poultry and Feed production. Our clients are aware that your Excellency frowns at such fraudulent activities using the name of his Excellency especially when it is used for the purpose of depriving people of their source of live hood.

“That our clients’ Umuecheogu village refused the proposal of Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso. The village informed Ichie Uchebest Mbanaso that the land in question is the only land left for the future generations of the Village.

The Community urged the Governor to call Mbanaso to order.

When this Newspaper contacted Mbanaso he could not pick his call,but a source Close to the former Commissioner said that all that were leveled against Mbanso were frivolous and lack Truth, adding that Mbanaso is not fraudulent.