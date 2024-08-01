NKWERE LGA CHAIRMANSHIP POSITION: Owerre-Nkworji Youths Blast Nnamdi Anyehie

-Accuse old Nkwere block leaders of greed, insensitivity.

Youths from Owerre-Nkworji community in Nkwere Local Government Area have come down heavily on Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie the Chief of staff government Owerri over what they described as his unbriddled arrogance and uninspiring attitude.

In a press release signed by the president of a group known as owerre-nkworji youth movement Mr. Chris Ugwummadu, the youth vowed to ensure that Chief Anyaehie whom they accused of not providing any value to the entire communities in Nkwerre Local Government Area does not impose his stooge on the people in the September local council poll.

According to the press release, “throughout governor Uzodinmma’s first term, the Chief of staff recommended one person for the position of the transition committee chairmanship, as if that was not bad enough, he is scheming to unilaterally impose the same incompetent follow as the next council chairman for selfish reasons.”

We want to use this medium to draw the attention of the Governor, APC Leadership in Imo state and all well-meaning imolites to the fact that both the present house of assembly member and commissioner for commerce, trade & investment are from the old Nkwerre block”. “In Nigeria, Ndigbo accuse others tribes of marginalizing us but that is exactly what Nnamdi Anyaehie and other insensitive people like him are doing in Nkwerre Local Government Area using their privileged position”.

The youth expressed the resolve to mobilize eligates to ensure the emergence of a credible candidate from Owerri-Nkworji because according to them” equity and justice demand that Owerre-Nkwoji Community produces the next council chairman”.