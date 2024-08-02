Igbo Community Association (ICA) Southern California Mourns Ohaneze Ndigbo PG, Iwuanyanwu 

While the family of the deceased patriot and nationalist from Ikeduru, Imo State, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu grief over his demise, a notable group in diaspora, the Igbo Community Association (ICA) of Southern California, has commiserated over the death of Ahaejiejemba Ndigbo.

His death was announced by one of the sons last week.

However, saddedned by Chief Iwuanyanwu’s exit, the Igbo Community Association of Southern California in a condolence message signed by the President and CEO, ICA, SoCal, Prince Gabe Nwandu; and the Secretary-General, ICA, SoCal, Dr Sampson Akwafuo, they described his death a huge loss.

The document in its caption reads, “ICA Southern California Mourns the Death of Chief E.C. Iwuanyanwu, CFR, OFR – President-General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo”

It continues, “The President, Executive Committee and members of Igbo Community Association, Southern

California have received the shocking news of the demise of the President-General of the apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyawu, CFR, Ahaejiejemba 1 of Ndi Igbo.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was an exceptional unifier, an outstanding philanthropist, and a patriotic statesman. He used his platforms, including the Champion Newspaper, to herald the need for unity and oneness among all ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“He excelled in all endeavours: leadership,

entrepreneurship and community services. His zeal for the nation resulted in his continued and well-accepted attempts at becoming the President of Nigeria. He mentored and developed today’s

political leaders.

“He was a strong voice for Ndi Igbo and remained committed to the course of Ndi Igbo until death. He used his position as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo to promote unity and peace among Ndigbo and the nation.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s wealth of experience and wise counsel will be greatly missed, particularly by Umu Igbo, at home and in diaspora, and Nigerians in general. His contributions to the development

of Igbo race will remain indelible with us.

“ICA Southern California commiserates with his immediate family, Imo State Government, Ndi Igbo and the government of Nigeria. May his noble soul rest in perfect peace”.

According to the family, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu transited at the age of eighty-two years.