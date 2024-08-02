Implosion Imminent In Imo APC As Aspirants Seek Party’s Tickets For Chairmanship, Councillorship Positions 

The process to select those who will carry the flag of the All Progressive Congress APC, Imo State Chapter for the fast approaching September 21 LGA Elections in the state may bring trouble for the party.

And should it not managed properly, indications are high that the ruling party in Imo State may head to catastrophe.

Already, a Trumpeta correspondent who has been keeping watch of the processes of purchasing forms can reveal that in each of the LGAs, not less than three persons have either collected forms or at the verge of doing so while the number of aspirants for the wards are uncountable.

According to what the Imo State Chapter of the party made public, while Councillorship forms sell for #1m that of Chairman goes for #3m.

Despite the hue and cry that greeted the amount as being on the high side, aspirants are falling over each other at the party Secretariat on Okigwe Road, Owerri in a bid to get the form.

Though the party is yet to release the number to get the statistics, but records have it that the number is enormous likely to pose difficulties to party leaders in the state on methods to chose candidates.

Reports based on news during the weekend show that aspirants and party stakeholders have already started sending warning signals of impending doom should the primaries and selection process be compromised.

A party chieftain alarmed by the massive interests of many party members warming for the primaries predict doom for Imo APC if selection processes for chosing of candidates are not properly managed.

The chieftain who was once an LGA chairman in the past but chose to speak in strict anonymity disclosed that the APC in Imo is hanging on a keg of gunpowder only good managerial skills from the leader; Governor Hope Uzodimma and party leaders would solve.

“Our party is sitting pretty on trouble that would soon explode expect the governor comes in to take the right decisions.

“The number of aspirants who have collected and those willing to are much meaning that there would be much interest and if not properly managed, may lead to implosion in our party”

Trumpeta further observed that reactions and counter reactions have been coming up in different quarter signalling danger ahead the process to chose candidates.

Though, our correspondent has not been able to reach any of the party officials for reactions but indications are high that the party is heading for a brink if the process of selecting candidates is not properly handled.