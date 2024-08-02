DIAMOND BROTHERS INTERNATIONAL CLUB SOUTH AFRICA MOURNS WITH UCHE A UCHE (Sir Best)

We on behalf of the entire members of the above International Club, do hereby commiserate with our member, Uche U Uche over the transition to glory of her beloved Matriarch late Ezinne Grace Mgbechikwere Uche who will be laid to rest on 2nd day of August, 2024 at his country home Ndiuhu Amurie Omanze of Isu LGA of Imo State.

We share with you the pain at this moment of grief and pray that the good Lord will comfort, strengthen you and your entire family and grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss.

We are confident that late Ezinne Grace Mgbechikwere Uche is resting in the bossom of the Lord having lived an exampilary life of honesty, selflessness and service to mankind.

May our good Lord grant her soul eternal rest. Amen.

Lord Mayor Uchenna Anozie, V Mayor Abbah Amarachukwu, leads the delegation team from South Africa with members : Bruno Oparaocha, Nze Ugo Achonye, Ike C Ike(paw paw) Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka, Emma Agim, Chimezie Njoku and a host of other members both South Africa and Nigeria Branch. The Chancellors Chidi Anyanwu, Douglas Alozie, Grand Patron Chidi Ewurum(Cardinal) Fs Hon Theo Mmeremukwu, Ambasador Oluchi Uzoma,Henry Osuagwu, Chidubem Diala, Ugochukwu Ebere and the entire house of Patrons and Honourable Members sends their condolence messages from south Africa.While Chief Chijioke Nwanneri Duke condoles from USA.

Signed:

Hon Henry Osuagwu

Secretary General

Diamond Brothers International club.

2nd August 2024.