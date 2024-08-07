Council Polls: Rural Devt Commissioner Allegedly Plots Hijack of LG Election

..As He Conducts Private Screening For SOLADs

Few weeks to the Imo State Local Government Election exercise, the allegation of plot to return serving Sole Administrators as elected LG Chairmen has continued to Intensify.

The alleged plot as report has it alleges that the honourable Commissioner for Rural Development, chief Ifeanyi Oruh has hatched plans to hijack the forthcoming LG election to favour the present Local Government Sole Administrators following a scoop of a private screening allegedly held at the Honourable Hospitality Services Hotel located off port harcourt/ Owerri road over the weekend.

The report further states that some of the aggrieved APC aspirants who didn’t want their names on print for fear of victimization and who were not invited to the meeting said the Commissioner, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh has allegedly concluded plans to install the current Local Government Sole Administrators as elected Chairman in agreement for them to allegedly remit some percentage of their LG allocations to his private account.

Recall that the present local government Sole Administrators were formerly coordinators of The Monitor group, a campaign organization headed by the Commissioner, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh who also ensured they were rewarded after the Imo governorship election with appointment as Sole Administrators.

This development we also gathered has further thrown some party faithfuls and aspirants into a wide gaze as they are reported to be questioning the rationale behind the Commissioner’s decision whereas it is against the electoral law for serving Sole Administrators or any Appointee to participate in any elective office without first resigning from office.

To this end, it has become more obvious that the honourable commissioner is not backing down on his alleged selfish aggrandizement which some party faithful has alleged will do so much harm to the integrity of Imo APC and the effort of the state government to maintain free, fair and transparent party primary and local government election.

Meanwhile, it is no longer news that the opposition party, particularly the PDP are preparing to submit candidates for election in all the 27 LGAs in Imo State as they are allegedly hoping to take over the LGA chairmanship through litigation in court pleading that the installed sole administrators did not resign from their earlier office 30 days before primary election as required by law.

On the other hand, most party leaders have reportedly warned that the alleged actions of Chief Ifeanyi Oruh will certainly set the APC and the state on unimaginable turbulence.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for reaction proved abortive as his contact was unreachable.