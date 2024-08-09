EndBadGovernance: Over 1000 Protesters Currently In Prison Custody – Amnesty International

According to the Amnesty International, at least 632 protesters are being held in Kano State, while over 109 are being detained in Sokoto prison custody.

Amnesty International, global human rights organisation, has reported that over 1000 Nigerians who participated in a nationwide protest against worsening hunger and misgovernance arew currently being held in prison custody across the country.

The organisation criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu for responding to the peaceful protests with a crackdown, rather than addressing the economic issues that are exacerbating hunger and harming families.

According to the Amnesty International, atw least 632 protesters are being held in Kano State, while over 109 are being detained in Sokoto prison custody.

The organisation expressed concerns over the mass arrests and called for a more constructive approach to addressing thew protesters’ grievances.

In the statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) account, thew organisation wrote: “Instead of addressing people’s concern on the economy, the Nigerian authorities embarked on crackdown.

“So far, over 1000 people have been remanded over the protest against hunger.

“At least 632 protesters have been remanded in Kano, while over 109 were remanded in Sokoto prison.”