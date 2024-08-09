Ezuruezu Mbaise Bans Open Celebration

The Apex Mbaise Nation’s Sociocultural Organization,Ezeruezu Mbaise has said that this year’s Annual Iriji Mbaise festival will not hold under Pump and pageantry, but in a Low key to depict the somber mood in the Land.

Hence,the Body cautioned against open and Large gathering Celebration this 2024 Iriji Mbaise.

In a release signed by President General and Secretary respectively, Sir Surv Joe Anosike and Ano Anyanwu,the Organization said that it did not extend invitations to any body to attend the ceremony.

The Body cited Insecurity as the major reason it said the Iriji Mbaise 2024 should be limited to families, Villages and Autonomous Communities.