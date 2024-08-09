Land Allocation: “My Office Can’t Disobey Court Order”, Says Nwakanma

•Clears That Orient Heartland Estate Certified By Court

By Onyekachi Eze

The Special Adviser to the Imo State Governor on Land Recovery, Prince Paschal Nwakanma has flayed reports by some persons claiming that he conspired with a firm to dispossess another of their hectares of land at Obokwu in Avu, Owerri West LGA.

This was even as he has debunked such news with facts and evidence from a High Court order to that effect.

Addressing the matter before Journalists, yesterday, in Owerri the State capital, Nwakanma said, attacking him or the Imo State government on such matter as clear as that would amount to efforts in futility.

Adding that the reports peddled on social media by one Frank Nwete and his likes are false and can only emanate from the pit of liers to discredit his office for jobs well done.

Hon Nwakanma explained that when he came newly into the office, he was greeted by a Court judgement on the matter between Orient Heartland Estate Limited (Plaintiff), and Dependable Properties Limited (Defendants).

The Court Order dated July 27, 2020 with suit no HOW/450/2020 was before His Lordship, Hon Justice I.G Chukwunyere.

It reads, “Upon this matter coming up for hearing, parties are present with S.I Inyama (Mrs) for the Plaintiff and C.K Okorie Esq for the Defendant. The Honourable Court after hearing S.1 Inyama (Mrs) and C.K Okorie that the parties have settled out of Court and filed terms of settlement and applied for same to be adopted as judgment of this court.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AS FOLLOWS:

“That the Irrevocable Power of Attorney dated this 15th day of July 2015 executed by the Defendant in favor of the Plaintiff over the 17.6 hectares of land situate at the Exhibition Ground, Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State for the establishment of Housing Estate is still valid and subsisting.

“That the Defendant or members of the Umukatu family of Obokwu, Avu, in Owerri West Government Area of Imo State or members of Umuoparaulu family of Obokwu Avu, or any other family from Obokwu kindred in Owerri West Government Area of limo State or Government of Imo State or any person or agency or ministry in Imo State claiming through them or having anything to do with them over that 17.6 hectares of land at the Exhibition Ground, Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State is bound by the Irrevocable Power of Attorney dated this 15th day of July 2015 executed by the Defendant in favor of the Plaintiff.

“That the Plaintiff is entitled to enjoy the rights and interests accruing from that Irrevocable Power of Attorney dated this 15th day of July 2015 executed by the Defendant in favour of the Plaintiff over the 17.6 hectares of land situate at the Exhibition Ground, Avu in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State for establishment of Housing Estate”.

Further document obtained by this Newspaper also noted that on March 22, 2022, the Ministry of lands Imo State adopted the judgement of the High Court.

The title of the adoption was signed by the Attorney General of the State, Barr. COC Akaolisa which reads, “ADOPTION OF JUDGMENT OF HIGH COURT IN RESPECT OF ORIENT HEARTLAND ESTATE LIMITED EXHIBITIONS GROUND AVU. HOW/450/20

“I refer to the above subject and request for the enforcement of the attached judgment as applied for by Counsel as there is no pending appeal over same.

“Enforcement of Court Judgments assists in the strengthening of the Rule of Law in Imo State”.

Expatiating further, Hon Nwakanma enjoined the said land allotees at the said place to approach the Law Court or the Imo State Housing Corporation, rather than pouring aspersons on him.

He maintained that so far as the Court has ruled on the matter, he won’t be found wanting on Court contempt or do otherwise contrary to the Court order which clearly specified that Orient Heartland Estate Limited duly acquired the hectares.

Said he, “Dum Dum didn’t give judgement, a

Court judgement is superior. Where court has given an order, who am I to thwart it.

Let the aggrieved go to Imo Housing for them to apeal the matter. If anyone has issue with a land allocated to him in the past by Imo housing, the person should as well refer back to Imo Housing, not carrying a dumb rumour or falsehood against me or the government”.

The Land Recovery Appointee further opined that in Imo State, the government of Governor Hope Uzodimma strictly obeys court judgements and embedded on transparency and due process.

To him, he reiterated his resilience to working in the dictates of the government that employed him which are diligence and transparency.