Bishop Court , Okwu Uratta Students Cry Out To Government Over Alleged Assault By EEDC Enugu Owerri Task Force

Imo based Students residing in Hostels situated at Bishops court and Okwu Uratta Axis, in Owerri , Imo state have cried out over what they discribed as terrible ordeal in the hands of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company , EEDC Enugu Owerri Task Force led by their Engineers.

Reports reaching our News desk revealed that for some weeks now , Enugu – Owerri EEDC have allegedly harrased students living in hostels at Bishop Court , Okwu Uratta Axis with over 20 Hilux and members of Joint Police task force to enforce mass disconnection of Students’ Hostel as a result of accumulated high bills which was not accepted and heavy for students to pay.

A cross section of Students who wants Government intervention said EEDC OWERRI demands that students pay above #10000 per room monthly. The Students however pleaded with EEDC to give bills which will be seamless for them to pay. They said landlords doesn’t pay bills, adding that it is the occupants that consume energy and pays which in this case are students living in the hostels .

The students and concerned Imo Citizens told our News desk that allforts to achieve mutual dialogue yielded no fruits.

The students and other Citizens living in the area said the Students’ lives in the said area now are miserable , as there is no light to read books and assignments. They said the students are preparing for exams which makes their night reading impossible . Newsmen were told that there is no light to pump water for cooking, washing clothes etc.

The students and concerned Citizens living in the area who spoke to Newsmen called on Imo State Government , The Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma to know and respond to their plights and intervene by addressing the National Electric Regulatory Commission (NERC),Imo State House of Assembly, commissioner and SA to Governor on Public Utility and Rural development and entire Imo citizens and Nigerians to know the alleged high headedness of EEDC staff on Students who will be leaders in the nearest future in the country.

Concerned citizens also told Newsmen that Students hostel presidents and leaders has approached EEDC OWERRI BRANCH for dialogue, but they are surprised to hear them accusing that students fought their staff and rejected metering .

The students said

EEDC ENUGU OWERRI TASK FORCE are really bent to frustrate students activities in the hostel, In thier words ” we met them to discuss about reconnecting hostel,they responded to us that 1. we should go to Enugu to dialogue with officials in Enugu for light disconnected in Owerri ,imagine the level of insecurity in the state,some one is pushing students to go to Enugu discussing reconnection made in Owerri,how many times do you assume one can go and the matter is resolved,is this ideal?.

2.that we should write an undertaking accepting to pay the outrageous bill given to us,this is now under Duress.

3.that we should clear all the arrears to zero accounts,where has this is done,students clearing outstanding having known that EEDC gives estimated bills which was not accepted and heavy on us, hostel are not factory, companies, landlords does not pay bills ,we students are ones that resides in the hostel as well as consumers of energy,it is a difficult task to ask us to clear our bills.

4.that we should pay for metre before further discussion on reconnecting us,news has it that federal government has paid for free installation of mitre for students and other interested habitants.

Note:

EEDC ENUGU OWERRI TASK FORCE came to intimate us with police and Multiple of Hilux,in the midst of scarcity and insecurity,EEDC has enough fund to spend,just check out cost of fuelling over 20 Hilux and hiring numbers of police men they used over weeks,on fruitless , irresponsible, unjustifiable task which is targeted to infringe human rights, extortion and heavy load on students.

How can students living in a room pay #10,000 and above per room monthly, what is per capita income of our parents.

EEDC ENUGU OWERRI TASK FORCE are insensitive and lack mural justification to bill students so high above standard considering western world where government pay bursary to students just to help them concrete in their studies our own is indifferent.

We are on the mercy of government and other stakeholders to come to our aids of this high level of injustice against students in Bishops court and Okwu Uratha hostel Axis ,this is four weeks and some days we are without light to read, prepare for exams,and do our assignment,no light to pump water,cook food,wash clothes etc,As a matter of urgency government and NERC should come to our rescue without them involved in this matter we don’t know when next our eyes shall see light in this area mentioned.Indeed Students are in pains

“All efforts to reach the appropriate authorities proved abortive as at press time.

Thirty-Four Year Old Imo Born Chukwuemeka Nnawuchi Emerges Youngest SAN

In Nigeria

Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Ndukwe Nnawuchi, Phd is the youngest person, both at the Bar and natural age in Nigeria to be admitted to the prestigious rank of SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA in the Legal Profession.

He graduated from the Imo State University in 2012(LLB Hons),was called to Bar in November 2013,(BL), before proceededing to United Kingdom where he obtained his Masters degree(LLM) in 2014 and doctorate degree(PhD) in 2018 from the prestigious Buckingham University. He returned to Nigeria immediately and joined the Law Firm of Ndukwe Nnawuchi, SAN & Co. where he practiced law until he founded CAN LEGAL, an ultra modern Law Firm in Owerri, Imo State.

He is one of those appointed as SENIOR ADVOCATE OF NIGERIA, designate on 1st August,2024 by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee of the Body of Benchers, Supreme Court of Nigeria. He was ten (10) years at the Bar, and just turned 34years.