Morrocco Oparaugo Debunks Allegation Of Land Grabbing 

..Vows To Sue For Damages

A known Real Estate Developer and Businessman, High Chief S U N Oparaugo, widely known as MORROCCO, has debunked the story being carried about by those he described as detractors, saying he forcefully took over a land belonging to Umuofor,Obike Community in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Speaking to Journalists is Owerri, Chief Morrocco said that the land in question was bought by him through authentic sources and all the documents signed by the owners of the Land.

He said he bought the Land in Umuofor Obike,in Ngor Okpala LGA,from Umuawa and Umunwoke Kindreds.

Speaking further,he fumed that he was disappointed that one Chikadibia Anyanwu has been going about alleging that he, Chief Morrocco wrongfully bought the Land, therefore ascribing him as a Land Grabber.

“I am from Ngor Community, in Ngor Okpala and not a native of Obike. My Traditional Ruler is different from Anyanwu’s.Those who sold the land to me are in Obike and are alive. If this Chikadibia Anyanwu has any body to confront,he should go and challenge the people who sold the land to me. I don’t have any business with him. He should meet Umuofor Obike people, not me” he said.

He disclosed that he would go to Court to Clean his name which Anyanwu wants to destroy, adding that for years he has been in the Real Estate Business he has not defaulted or bought any land that is in dispute.

He said that the Land in question has Customary, High Court and Appeal Court Judgements.

” I am not Anyanwu’s Problem. He should meet his people. I did a genuine business with all the documents authentic and intact” High Chief Oparaugo maintained.